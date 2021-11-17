Men arrested after stealing more than R$190 million worth of celebrity jewelry

A gang of jewel thieves was arrested in a series of robberies of celebrity homes, where they acquired around £26 million (R$193 million) in stolen luxury goods.

Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Donati and Alessandro Maltese targeted key personalities, including football coach and former England player Frank Lampard, television presenter Christine Lampard, Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone and late football club president Leicester City , Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Police described the robberies as “the highest-value series of residential robberies in UK history”. The men were sentenced to long prison terms on Monday (15) after having been convicted at a previous hearing.

The trio, from Milan, Italy, flew to the UK just days before committing their first robbery, where they took items worth around £60,000 (R$443,000) to an address in the upscale Kensington and Chelsea neighborhood of London, December 1, 2019, according to Police information.

Days later, on December 10, they stole £1 million in watches and cash from an address in Knightsbridge.

The criminals then targeted a house in Palace Green, where they took items worth over £26 million, including diamonds, gemstones, watches and cash.

Most of the stolen jewelry and watches were not recovered, officials said.

Police also said the gang was so meticulous about keeping their identities hidden – paying only cash, wearing disguises and caps and never walking around in a group – that “the three commended us individually for finding out who they were and locating them.”

From a 13-second clip of grainy CCTV footage showing the robbers sneaking through the back garden of the Palace Green property and out again, police were able to establish the crime scene.

Security camera footage showed the group getting into an unfamiliar black taxi during the escape, prompting officers to identify at least 1,007 taxis that were in the area at the time.

The police tried to track all the taxis, and it was only by talking to taxi driver number 1,004 that they tracked the driver who caught the robbers and were able to determine a regular route for the gang.

“This story is comparable to what you’ll see in a Hollywood movie, but unfortunately this was real life and involved real victims,” ​​Central Specialist Crime Detective Andrew Payne said in a statement.

Jovanovic, 24, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to launder money, was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison.

Donati, 44, and Maltese, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob and were sentenced to eight years and nine months.

‘I feel insecure in my home’

In statements about the impact of victims, the targets of the robberies spoke about how the attacks affected them.

“I would say that this incident had a big impact on our overall feeling of security, particularly with having a 16-month-old baby,” said Frank Lampard. “The fact that my job means I travel frequently again raises my concerns. Neither my wife nor I are sleeping very well as a result of this incident.”

His wife, Christine Lampard, said she had struggled to sleep since the robbery, adding: “I am much more afraid of being alone in my own home, I trust the visitors to the house less and I feel insecure. I have a daughter and I feel vulnerable in a home where I have always felt safe and happy.”

Meanwhile, the family of the late Srivaddhanaprabha said that his father’s residence had previously been “a place of reflection and prayer.”

“We felt it was the strongest connection to him when he spent his last night there before his death. Since the theft, our sacred and special connection has been damaged and breached beyond repair,” they added.

Ecclestone, daughter of former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, said: “I’m so scared not to leave my daughter home alone at night because I feel without the people I should trust. I’m not sure I can trust anyone.”

“(My daughter) talks about thieves now too, which is really very difficult and that’s the worst part trying to pretend nothing really happened and trying to make her feel like the house is a safe space,” she added.

(Translated text. Read the original in English here).