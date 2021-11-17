men must have first contact with a urologist while still in their teens

posted on 11/15/2021 06:00



(credit: kleber sales)

In the month of combating prostate cancer, doctors warn of the need to raise awareness among men about the risks of the tumor, which is more frequent in individuals over 50 years of age, excluding skin cancer. It is also the second leading cause of cancer death in this age group. According to specialists, men are not in the habit of seeking professional care when they are not sick and, in the case of prostate cancer, prevention is essential.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), there were more than 65,000 new cases of this pathology diagnosed in Brazil in 2020. More than two thirds of cases occur after 65 years of age, with an occurrence under 50 years of age being uncommon.

The president of the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU), Antonio Carlos Lima Pompeo, stressed that early diagnosis, through examination, is essential to avoid further complications. “When diagnosed in early stages, which are usually asymptomatic, this cancer can be cured. Already in an advanced stage, it becomes problematic,” he emphasized.

Unlike women, who have been regularly monitored since childhood, boys are not in the habit of seeing themselves, especially urologists. Guilherme Coaracy, urologist at the Hospital de Base do Distrito Federal, highlighted that part of this problem is cultural. “It has to do with this issue: women are instructed to have this habit of taking care of their own health, while boys are not, and this goes on into adulthood,” he said.

According to Coaracy, this lack of habit, added to prejudice, becomes a problem for men at an advanced age, when prostate cancer is more common. He stated that a change in behavior is needed, starting in childhood. “If parents have the practice of taking the boys to see themselves from an early age, this will certainly have an impact later on. We will have a generation with much less prejudice in relation to exams, such as for prostate cancer.”

Marco Nunes, a urologist at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital and a member of the Brazilian Society of Urology, echoed: “Due to a macho culture, men tend to take much longer to look for a doctor, either out of shame or because of the connotation that they are a sign of weakness,” explained the specialist.

According to Nunes, another reason why urological monitoring, in the individual’s growth phase, ends up not being so common is that changes in the male body are not so clearly perceived. “Women have a milestone, which is menstruation. This usually establishes the beginning of changes in the body and the development of secondary characteristics, such as breast growth, etc. In boys, this is not so evident”, he pointed out.

According to the doctor, the role of parents is essential for boys to learn to take care of themselves and notice aspects that may need attention in their own bodies. The professional pointed out that, although prostate cancer is rare in this age group, testicular cancer has a high incidence, as well as varicocele, an abnormal dilation of the testicular veins, also known as testicular pouch varices – the main cause of male infertility.

“Testicular cancer is easier to identify with self-examination. Varicocele, on the other hand, is only evident in advanced stages, so it is important to see a professional,” said Nunes.

Habit

Urologist Thiago Castro reinforced the importance of men having the practice of going to the doctor from an early age. According to him, this attitude is important not only to acquire the habit and avoid prostate cancer later on, but also for boys to receive basic health guidelines. “Man needs to have the first contact with a urologist in adolescence, or even as a child, to have guidance on how to take care of himself, wash his penis, ways to avoid premature pregnancy,” he said.

For Castro, it is necessary to clarify to men that they also need medical monitoring and preventive actions. The doctor said that Novembro Azul itself is important, because it brings light to the subject, but he stressed the need to go further, with campaigns that reach the younger public. “We have to address this issue more in schools, television and the internet, providing information about it”, he preached.

For the diagnosis of prostate cancer, two tests are essential: the measurement of PSA in the blood and a digital rectal exam. As the disease has no more apparent symptoms, testing is the only way to detect a possible malignant tumor. “The digital exam of the prostate (touch exam) and the dosage of PSA in the blood serve for cancer surveillance, and, when altered, there is an indication for prostate biopsy”, said urologist Fransber Rodrigues, from Hospital Brasília. He explained that the pathology does not show up on most imaging tests, such as CT and ultrasound. More recently, MRI has been included in patient diagnosis, but it does not replace biopsy.

Pandemic hinders

Data from the Ministry of Health provided to the SBU reveal that in 2020 there was a 21.5% reduction in surgeries to remove the prostate for cancer, compared to 2019. The collection of PSA and prostate biopsy, with the digital rectal exam , had a drop of 27% and 21%, respectively. The number of urological consultations in the Unified Health System also dropped: 33.5% less. There was also a decrease in the number of hospitalizations of patients diagnosed with the disease: 15.7%.

In Acre, the average of evaluation procedures has plummeted by 90% since 2019, while in Mato Grosso (69%), Rio Grande do Norte (50%) and Paraíba (50%) more than half of the checkups were left aside because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Things were going a lot better in the last few years, but then the pandemic came, and nothing is said about anything other than the coronavirus. So, in these two years of pandemic, we had a lot of difficulty with that,” reported Coaracy.

The doctor at the Hospital de Base of the Federal District stated that today there are no public policies aimed exclusively at men’s health. “In practice, there is no public health policy for men. We only have campaigns on paper”, he criticized. He said that it is necessary to clarify to society the importance of this issue.

*Interns under the supervision of Cida Barbosa