Menon: Poor Uruguay! – 11/16/2021

Uruguay, world champion in 30 and 50, best South American in 2010 and 2018, is far from the Qatar Cup. Lost the last three matches and parked at 16 points. It’s even out of the recap.

The football presented is worse than the results achieved. Or, at the very least, it is the cause of disaster.

Against Bolivia, it was clear that the team needs renewal.

Muslera has been a starter since 2009. And he has never been a great goalkeeper. He took a chicken in Bolivia’s first goal.

Maestro Tabarez is also in bad shape. He built a very defensive team. Piquerez and Cáceres were assisted by Facundo Torres and Nandez. A very recessed posture, giving a slow pace to the game. Even the chicken was working.

And where is the Uruguayan defensive mastery? In addition to the chicken, he suffered two head goals. One of them, when Bolivia had one less player. And Marcelo Moreno also missed a penalty.

A few years ago, after the 14th World Cup, Uruguay tried to change their style. He replaced players who scraped their ass on the ground, such as Arévalo Rios and Russo Perez, for a generation of more touching the ball: Betancourt, Valverde, Nandez, Vecino…

It worked in the 18th Cup.

It’s going wrong now.

It feels like an identity crisis.

And, let’s not forget that Suárez, Cavani and Arrascaeta, for one, now the other, are embezzling the team.

No killer attackers.

Without a creative sock.

With sides without much delivery.

With weak goalkeeper.

Poor Uruguay!