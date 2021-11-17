Mercado Livre launches its 7th Distribution Center in Brazil: see where it is

The e-commerce and financial services company Mercado Livre has just inaugurated the company’s first Distribution Center focused on heavy products: white goods and TVs over 50 inches. The space, located in Franco da Rocha (SP) and the company’s seventh DC operating in Brazil, will be used for storage and delivery logistics for household appliances such as refrigerators, stoves, ovens, washing machines and televisions, among other large items. In addition, the new warehouse will generate more than 300 new direct jobs.

The opening is part of the Mercado Livre’s business strengthening strategy, with an impact on Black Friday, which will take place throughout the month of November. “Based on the lessons learned in recent years, we are working to make this new space viable in time to meet our customers’ expectations for this period. this time of year, the trend of purchasing technology equipment and household appliances intensifies. It is a very favorable moment for us to reinforce our shipments, which are the fastest in Brazil, now adding the convenience of scheduled delivery for products stored at CAD Franco da Rocha”, explains Fernando Yunes, Senior Vice President and Leader of the Free Market at Brazil.

The new Free Market Distribution Center is included in the R$ 10 billion investment package that the company has dedicated this year to the Brazilian operation, with the main focus on logistics and financial technology services. The administration of the heavy goods center brings to light the evolution in logistical efficiency of the Free Market, as white goods and TVs (over 50 inches) demand a more specific and demanding operation complexity. “We are raising our services to a level that we had not yet visited, but with the certainty that we will do so at the most opportune time. In addition to the expectation of the main date for Brazilian retail, we embrace our responsibility to maintain and exceed the level of satisfaction of our customers, which today is a historic level for the Free Market”, completes Yunes.

The space, one of the largest among the company’s distribution centers, has 800,000 m² and storage capacity for up to approximately 200,000 products. There is also an eighth CD under construction, in Belo Horizonte (MG), to be opened in 2022.

Image: Mercado Livre (publicity).