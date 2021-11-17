Mercado Pago customer earns R$ 30 when registering Pix key

It’s Pix! It’s Pix! It’s Pix! Celebrating Pix’s first anniversary, Mercado Pago also prepared something new for sellers and consumers.

As of today, those who register their CPF or telephone number as a Pix key on the Mercado Pago platform will earn R$30 in the account that can be used by consumers for payments and purchases from their Mercado Pago account. The initiative runs until Friday, the 19th and will be valid for customers who have not yet registered their CPF or telephone number as a Pix key at Mercado Pago.

About the Paid Market

Mercado Pago, the largest fintech in Latin America, has the mission of democratizing access to financial and payment services, contributing to financial inclusion and fostering entrepreneurial power in the region. With more than 60 million unique payers, Mercado Pago offers a complete financial technology solution, with a digital wallet, free account with daily remuneration, credit offer, insurance and online payment services. fintech is also present in millions of physical points of sale with its portfolio of Point machines and QR code solutions. A company of the Mercado Livre group (Nasdaq: MELI), Mercado Pago has been operating in Brazil since 2004 and is also present in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com; Art: Your Digital Credit