Messi regrets draw with Brazil: “We were convinced we could win” | argentine football

Incumbent after starting from the reserve against Uruguay, Messi played discreetly in the 0-0 tie between Argentina and Brazil , but expected more. After the match, the shirt 10 regretted the result and said he believed in another victory for Lionel Scaloni’s team against Tite’s team.

“We always realized that we could. We were convinced that we could win. We try. This time we couldn’t,” he said.

– In the last few minutes there was more running because they played on the counterattack and we found spaces. Could not win. The important thing is that we continue well and that we don’t lose. We continue to grow – analyzed the Argentine.

Messi had two submissions but stopped at Alisson in both. He acted the 90 minutes. Against Uruguay, the shirt 10 only entered at the 30th time of the second half. The Argentine was embezzled in the last two PSG games due to pain in his left knee and even provoked public complaints from director Leonardo, of the French team, for his call-up to the selection. But the player guarantees that he is in full physical condition.

– The reality is that I arrived well, I lacked rhythm. I’m fine, otherwise I wouldn’t have played. It’s difficult, I’ve been stopped for a long time and a game with rhythm against Uruguay, this game (Brazil), is not easy. I’m fine, little by little I’m gaining pace and I hope to end the year well – assured the Argentine.

Before being confirmed in the World Cup, Messi assessed the team’s performance and praised the unbeaten record of Lionel Scaloni’s team, which has not lost for 27 games.

– We knew that it is always difficult to play against Brazil, that they would be stuck and with a lot of grip. It was difficult to play. The important thing is that we continue to do well, that we don’t lose and that we continue to grow. I hope that on the next date we can definitely qualify, but we are very close – said the shirt 10.