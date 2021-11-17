Michael, BH and Gabigol reach ten games together at the Brazilian Nationals with 65.2% of Flamengo’s goals | Flamengo

With the absence of Arrascaeta, who has not played for Flamengo for 45 days, Michael gained more space and became one of the highlights of the team. The 4-0 victory over São Paulo, in the last round, was the tenth time in the Brazilian Nationals that he formed the trio with Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. In these games, they were responsible for 65.2% of the goals, according to the survey made by the statistical spy.
In the ten matches with this trio at the Brazilian Nationals, Flamengo scored 23 goals, and eight of them (34.8%) were with combinations between at least two of these forwards.
Michael is the top scorer with seven goals – two assists received from Bruno Henrique and two from Gabigol. Bruno Henrique, who scored six goals, received two assists from Gabigol and one from Michael. The shirt 9 scored two goals, in one of them with the assistance of Bruno Henrique.
Gabigol, BH and Michael playing together at the 2021 Brazilian Nationals
- Games: 10
- Wins: 7
- Tie: 1
- Defeats: 2
- Profit: 73.3%
- Goals scored: 23
- Goals conceded: 9
Games with the trio Michael/BH/Gabi at the Brazilian:
- Flamengo 5 x 1 São Paulo
- Corinthians 1 x 3 Flamengo
- Flamengo 0 x 4 International
- Flamengo 0 x 1 Guild
- Flamengo 3 x 0 Athletico-PR
- Flamengo 1 x 0 Atlético-MG
- Flamengo 2 x 0 Atlético-GO
- Chapecoense 2 x 2 Flamengo
- Flamengo 3 x 0 Bahia
- Sao Paulo 0 x 4 Flamengo
Even though the rapport is still not the same as that of the Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol trio, Michael managed to fulfill his part.
For comparison, in the best season of this group, in 2019, the Uruguayan, BH and Gabi scored 33 of the 37 of Flamengo’s goals (89.2%) in the 16 matches they played together. Among them alone, they combined in 13 goals, or 35.1% of the team’s goals.
There were 14 goals from Gabigol (with four assists from Arrascaeta); 11 goals by Arrascaeta (with three assists by Gabigol and two by BH) and eight goals by Bruno Henrique (with three assists by one by Gabigol).
Gabigol, BH and Arrascaeta playing together at the 2019 Brazilian Nationals:
- Games: 16
- Wins: 10
- Draws: 3
- Defeats: 3
- Profit: 68.8%
- Goals scored: 37
- Goals conceded: 20
Games with the Arrasca/BH/Gabi trio in 2019:
- Flamengo 3 x 1 Cruise
- International 2 x 1 Flemish
- Atlético-MG 2 x 1 Flamengo
- Flamengo 6 x 1 Goiás
- Vasco 1 x 4 Flamengo
- Ceará 0 x 3 Flamengo
- Flamengo 3 x 0 Palms
- Flamengo 1 x 0 Santos
- 1 x 2 Flemish Cruise
- Flemish 3 x 1 International
- Flamengo 0 x 0 São Paulo
- Flemish 1 x 0 CSA
- Goiás 2 x 2 Flamengo
- Flamengo 4 x 4 Vasco
- 1 x 3 Flamengo palm trees
- Santos 4 x 0 Flamengo
This Wednesday, Flamengo will face Corinthians, at Maracanã, and the bet should again be on the trio Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol, since Arrascaeta, who is recovering from a muscle injury, should not be selected yet.