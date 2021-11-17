Microsoft backs off with “death screen” color in Windows 11

Microsoft announced version 22000.346 of Windows 11 to users on the Windows Insider beta and Release Preview channel testing program, bringing back the infamous blue screen of “death”. This type of warning occurs when a device encounters an error that it cannot recover from and the machine needs to be restarted.

The “darling” message underwent a change even in the preview version of the new operating system (OS) in July, when it changed its background color to black. It seems that the company didn’t find the change appropriate and reverted to traditional blue, in line with the pattern of previous OSs.

Microsoft’s famous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) is changing to black in Windows 11. It’s the first big change to the BSOD since the sad face was added in 2012. Details here: https://t.co/ARCRBQjSMM pic.twitter.com/wv1J6RFqtx — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 1, 2021

The return to a familiar aesthetic could also make it easier for users unfamiliar with technology to identify that there is a problem with the computer. There’s even a community on Reddit dedicated to reproducing the “death screens” found in public environments such as subways and billboards.

The return to blue also makes sense with the rest of the system’s visual identity, which uses color in various interface elements when in “light” mode, and takes advantage of hue in promotional materials. The company even released a Windows 11-themed ice cream cone called “Bloomberry” to promote the launch.

More news

Update 22000,346 also brought support for 2D 13.1 emojis, further strengthening the idea that customers won’t get the animated 3D faces they’ve been expecting after a trailer released in July.

In addition, a number of bugs have been fixed in the OS, such as taskbar and “Start menu” rendering issues, audio and Bluetooth issues, errors in running 32-bit apps, in the file explorer and more.