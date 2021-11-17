Microsoft works with TV makers to bring cloud gaming to TVs

With the Xbox Game Pass and xCloud, the company bets on an accessible future even for those who don’t have an Xbox, PC or other console

In an interview published by GQ Magazine this Monday (15), Phil Spencer made it clear that Xbox has already gone beyond consoles. Now, the head of Microsoft’s games division has even more ambitious plans for the brand, in a competition that doesn’t just involve Sony’s PlayStation 5.

With the launch of Project xCloud, the brand is bringing Xbox and developer partner games to people all over the world, even if they don’t have a console.

For this, Microsoft uses the streaming technology, doing all game processing on cloud servers and delivering only the final video output to users. The novelty allows you to play even from a smartphone, as long as the internet connection is good enough.

TVs: the new step for xCloud

Now, Phil Spencer’s idea is to expand the platform’s user base even further. To do this, Microsoft started several negotiations with TV manufacturers, so that you can play games on your television without needing anything but a controller and an internet connection.



The idea is popularize the platform and make it as viable for the end consumer as a service like Netflix or Disney+, says GQ Magazine.

To ensure the best experience, new TVs compatible with the Xbox Game Pass app would have to guarantee a good one. connectivity with controls (joysticks), something that can already be done via Bluetooth on several models, or via USB cable.

Although we don’t give a date for when we will have the launch of the first compatible TV models (or even for updates that will make models already available compatible with xCloud), Spencer claims this should happen very soon.

An aggressive market strategy

With the growth of Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, one of the challenges facing the company will be deal with the impending end of console generations. Experts say that part of this challenge depends on Microsoft’s own releases.



And considering recent studio acquisitions, she seems to be fully aware of that. Under the leadership of Phil Spencer, the company has grown from 5 to 23 first party studios, having invested more than 7.5 billion dollars in the purchase of Bethesda (creator of Skyrim and Fallout) alone. According to the Xbox boss, the Game Pass has also been showing “very sustainable”.

xCloud in Brazil

Remember that xCloud, Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, is available in Brazil since the end of September, demanding the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan subscription. In addition to Xbox and PC titles, subscribers can stream games on their favorite platforms such as smartphones and tablets.

There are even a large number of games that already support touch controls on the mobile screen, eliminating even the use of a dedicated controller. You can check the latest game additions to xCloud by accessing this link.

Speaking of Xbox Game Pass and xCloud, check out what the our first impressions about the service in Brazil:

XCloud in Brazil! We showed you how to subscribe and tested

Service is officially available in the country, and we show the experience



Via: Games Radar Source: GQ Magazine