Mileide cuts her hair and bursts into tears

Marina Ferrari cut Mileide Mihaile’s hair this afternoon, but soon after, the woman from Maranhão ended up in tears as soon as she entered the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13”. The girl went to her bed and got under the covers, where she collapsed in tears. Rico Melquiades, Gui Araujo, MC Gui, Sthe Matos and Aline Mineiro, seeing the sadness of Maranhão, tried to console her.

Rico continued praising Mileide’s new appearance, saying that her hair was now “full” and “heavier”. He said he didn’t do that much different in length.

“It grows quickly. For about four years, it’s the same,” joked Gui Araujo, eliciting a laugh from the girl.

“I talked so much, I talked so much… It was just the tip! Two people [cortaram meu cabelo]. Grumpy!” whimpered Mileide, referring to Marina, who made the cut, and Bil, who adjusted it.

The Farm 2021: Mileide is comforted as she cries after cutting hair Image: Playback/Playplus

“It fell a lot [cabelo] on the ground?” asked the farmer.

“A lot! More than four fingers,” replied the man from Maranhão.

“A little, old man. That’s two weeks [cresce]…” said Bill.

Aline tried to encourage her to look at how beautiful she looked, but Mileide refused: “I don’t want to look, Aline. You like it. [do seu cabelo curto], I don’t like it, understand?”.

Sthe said that the influencer’s hair will grow fast, as she cut it at full moon and asked if Mileide would like her to like hers too, in solidarity. “No! Are you crazy?”, replied the girl. Finally, she thanked everyone for their help, who left her alone in bed to calm down.