Mileide despairs after haircut done by Marina

Last Tuesday (11/16), hours before the formation of the new Roça in A Fazenda 13, many viewers identified with Mileide Mihaile after the girl despaired over a haircut made by Marina Ferrari. The influencer was hoping to cut only the tips, but the Bahian had a look at the scissors. The woman from Maranhão was comforted by her friends after being in tears with the result.

“Ahhhh, why did you cut that much? I’m serious, it wasn’t that much. Cut a lot, more than four fingers. It was just the tips, it wasn’t even a finger”, he despaired when he realized the final result of the cut.

Marina replied that she only removed the dry ends, but there was no argument to console Mileide, who went under the covers and burst into tears. Sthe Matos, MC Gui, Gui Araujo, Rico Melquiades and Aline Mineiro supported the event.

On social networks, the peoa’s team played with the situation: “When you ask the hairdresser to cut the tips and she cuts 4 fingers. Who out there has been through this too?”, they said.

Marina’s team was cute when she portrayed herself: “Ohhh cowgirl, next time it’s only in the braids and makeup, right? It happens”, they wrote with a sad emoji.

Check out the before and after hair of Mileide