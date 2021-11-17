Milton Ribeiro says that Enem 2021 will have the government’s face ‘in the sense of competence, honesty and seriousness’ | Enem 2021

Ribeiro detailed what this would mean: “in the sense of competence, honesty and seriousness”.

“This is the face of the government. We have no ministers in prison, no case of corruption. This is important,” said Ribeiro, at the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, causing turmoil in the collegiate.

Ribeiro went to the committee on his own initiative, shortly after the deputies approved a request to hear him about the crisis at Inep. In recent days, 37 servers have asked to leave their positions.

The minister explained that he decided to go this Wednesday because from Thursday he would travel and would not be able to attend the Chamber before the application of the Enem, scheduled for the next two Sundays (November 21 and 28).

President of Inep says that having the “face of the government” means “seriousness and transparency”

Government interference in the test

The g1 revealed, in a report published on Friday (12), that officials from the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) claim to have suffered psychological pressure and veiled surveillance in the formulation of Enem, so that they avoid choosing controversial issues that eventually trouble the Bolsonaro government.

In the Chamber, Ribeiro denied that there had been any ideological interference in the assembly of the evidence.

“Even by order of hierarchy, I can’t think it’s abnormal for the Minister of Education to have access to the test, but I gave it up. At no time was there any interference in quality or quantity [de perguntas]. The questions are part of a prepared bank [Banco Nacional de Itens] already in other administrations.”

Milton Ribeiro denies interference in Enem: “There is no ideological control”

The president of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), Danilo Dupas Ribeiro, also denied having had access to the test and that Planalto had interfered in the preparation of the exam. He attended a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

“There was no interference from the Planalto Palace, there wasn’t. The face of our government — in the case of our administration, in the case of Minister Milton Ribeiro — is seriousness and transparency. There was no interference from Palácio do Planalto in deciding or choosing any item of the test or theme for the essay. I’m not going to interfere in this in any way,” Dupas said in the Senate.

‘There was no interference at all from the Planalto Palace’, says Dupas

Complaints of bullying

About the episodes of bullying reported by servers, the Minister of Education said that there are adequate channels for receiving complaints and that everything will be investigated.

Milton Ribeiro also commented on trip of a federal policeman to the room where the Enem evidence is kept safe, as revealed by servers. The minister said that the Federal Police has the “legitimacy and responsibility” of visiting the room to assess its security and that he was requested by the president of Inep after expanding the site.

In a statement, the PF states that “every year, it participates in the activities of security verification for the performance of Enem tests, acting in a preventive nature”.

The institution clarifies that, on February 2 of this year, an expert, at the request of Inep, visited the institute’s headquarters and carried out a security inspection. On September 8, two criminal experts inspected Gráfica Plural, responsible for printing the evidence, in São Paulo, to assess security conditions.

The note adds that access to teaching materials or the content of the Enem tests is never requested and that the participation of the PF is only geared towards safety issues preventive and investigative in the case of detection of any fraud or circumvention of the event.

“The Federal Police, at no time, in all the years that participate in the security processes for the realization of the Enem, have requested access or shown any interest in accessing teaching materials or the content of tests or questions that will be part of the National Teaching Examination Medium”, says the note.

Exclusive: Inep servers detail attempts to interfere in Enem content

Criticism of Enem and ‘intervention’ threats

During the Bolsonaro government, there were episodes of criticism of Enem issues (for ideological reasons) and attempts to interfere in the content of the test.

In 2018, Bolsonaro protested a question by Enem about the dialect of gays and transvestites (pajubá) and even said that he would try to “learn” the content of the exam in the following year.

In 2019, Inep created a commission to carry out a “transverse reading” of the issues that make up the National Bank of Enem Items. The objective was to “verify the relevance with the social reality” of the questions.

At the time, “O Globo” revealed, for example, that the term “dictatorship” would be replaced by “military regime” in an item in the Languages, Codes and their Technologies test.

In 2020, a question about salary differences between soccer players Neymar and Marta drew the president’s disapproval. At the time, he stated that the test had “ridiculous” issues.

After that, it was the turn of the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, to talk about having prior access to Enem. He backtracked after criticisms of “censorship”.

In June 2021, Folha de S.Paulo had access to documents that revealed the intention of the Ministry of Education (MEC) to create a permanent commission for the ideological review of the test. The plan was not implemented after the negative repercussions.

In October, the Federal Public Ministry recommended that Inep not create an “ideological commission”, considering that the “supposed ideological neutrality of the proposal, in fact, may hide a set of ideas contrary to the pluralism of ideas and freedom of expression”.

The g1 learned that, in response to the MPF, Inep said on October 8 that it “has no intention of creating the commission” and that, therefore, “is complying with the recommendation” of the organ. The position is under analysis by the Public Ministry.

