Mineiro Championship Final returns to single game after 32 years – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Youtube Bald, with his head, scored the only goal of the game, at Mineirão, in the 1990s final.

The Football Federation of Minas Gerais, after meeting the Technical Council and voting by the 12 participating clubs, this Tuesday afternoon (16), decided that the Minas Gerais Championship will once again be decided in a single game. The last time this happened was in the 1990 edition. On that occasion, Cruzeiro was crowned state champion in the tie-breaker, as Raposa had won the turn and Atlético the return.

The final match was played on June 3, 1990, at Mineirão, with 90,145 payers. Attacking midfielder Careca, 10 minutes into the second half, guaranteed Cruzeiro the cup that began a streak of 15 consecutive seasons for the club by winning at least one title.

Single ending in 2022

In the 2022 edition of Module I of the Minas Gerais Championship, the title will be decided in a single game. At a meeting of the competition’s Technical Council, this Tuesday afternoon (16), at Mineirão, this format was agreed upon in a vote.

Thus, the decision of the State is broken in two games, which has happened since the 2004 edition, in a scenario in which the team with the best campaign played in the final by two draws or win and defeat by the same goal difference and with the right to make the back indoors.

THE GAME SHEET OF 1990

CRUISE 1

Paulo Cesar; Balu, Gilson Jáder, Adilson and Paulo César Carioca; Ademir, Paulo Isidoro and Careca. Heyder, Hamilton (Roberson) and Edson. Technician: Enio Andrade

ATHLETIC 0

Romulus; Neto, Cléber, Paulo Sérgio and Paulo Roberto Prestes; Éder Lopes, Edu (Ailton) and Marquinhos; Nilton (Ryuler), Gershon and Éder. Technician: Artur Bernardes

DATE: June 3, 1990

LOCATION: Mineirão

REASON: Decision of the 1990 Minas Gerais Championship

GOL: Bald, 10 minutes into the second half

ARBITRATION: Márcio Rezende de Freitas, assisted by Raimundo Divino and José Eugênio

YELLOW CARD: Paulo Isidoro, Paulo César Carioca, Careca and Hamilton (Cruise); Éder, Neto, Edu and Cléber (Athletic)

PUBLIC: 90,145

INCOME: NCz$ 8,368,735.00

