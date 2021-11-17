Mineiro Championship will have the final in a single game next season

The 2022 Mineiro Championship will be decided in a single final. The change was defined at the technical council meeting of the Football Federation of Minas Gerais (FMF), held this Tuesday (16), in Mineirão. The competition will start on January 26th. The semifinals are scheduled for the 27th and 30th of March. And the final, in a single game, on April 3rd.

Not all clubs agreed with this decision. According to information obtained by the Super.FC team from people linked to the clubs, Atlético did not favor the decision in a game, a matter that was well received by Cruzeiro. America is still going to publicize a position.

The information at the moment is that the final will be played at Mineirão, with only the home team’s command and supporters, since, at this moment, Belo Horizonte does not allow shared support. The home team will be the team with the best campaign in the competition. Another decision already confirmed is that, as happened in recent seasons, the semifinals and final will have VAR.

