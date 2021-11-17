Minister meets Elon Musk in the US and asks for help to bring internet to the Amazon | Technology

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, met this Monday (15) with the founder of Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink, Elon Musk, to discuss a possible partnership between the Brazilian government and the companies of the American billionaire.

The meeting took place in Austin, in the state of Texas, in the United States, where the minister traveled to meet with investors.

The government’s intention is to use the satellites of Musk’s companies to bring high-speed internet to the Amazon region, connecting schools, health units and indigenous communities in remote areas where it is more difficult to reach internet via fiber optics, for example.

The technology could also be used, according to the Ministry of Communications, to preserve the Amazon rainforest through satellite monitoring of illegal deforestation and fires.

“We are working to close this important partnership between the Brazilian government and SpaceX. We want to combine the technology developed by them with the Wi-Fi Brazil program of the Ministry of Communications. Our objective is to bring internet to rural areas and remote places, as well as to help control fires and illegal deforestation in the Amazon forest”, explained Faria, in a statement.

To g1, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) reported that SpaceX has not yet obtained authorization for its non-geostationary satellite network, called Starlink. The authorization is a condition for the company to operate in Brazil.

Anatel also informed that SpaceX has two processes in progress at the agency to obtain authorization for its satellite network. There is still no scheduled date for the trial.

In a video published by Faria on social networks this Tuesday (16), businessman Elon Musk says he is “anxious” for an eventual partnership.

“We are looking forward to being able to provide connectivity for the less connected, for people in Brazil who have the most difficulty connecting, and especially for schools and health facilities in rural areas,” Musk said.

“With greater connectivity, we can ensure the preservation of the Amazon and monitor the region to prevent illegal deforestation,” added the businessman, when asked by Faria about the matter.

The federal government’s Wi-Fi Brazil program already aims to take broadband internet, via satellite, to remote places. The satellites used are from Telebras, the Brazilian state-owned company.

It works like this: antennas and routers are installed in specific places, such as schools, rural settlements, basic health units, indigenous villages, in addition to antennas in public squares, with free and free access to the local community.

The antennas receive the signal sent by the Geostationary Defense and Strategic Communications Satellite (SGDC), the only Brazilian satellite in orbit capable of providing a high-speed Internet connection, according to the government.