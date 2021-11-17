Minister says not to interfere in Enem and attributes the disbanding of Inep servers to the discussion about gratification; entity denies | education

Share this news on Whatsapp

On the eve of the exam, which takes place on November 21 and 28, 37 employees of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), responsible for applying the test, asked to leave the positions or commissioned functions they occupy at the institute.

Some officials report an attempt at political interference in the formulation of Enem 2021 to avoid controversial issues that would eventually bother the Bolsonaro government, as shown by the g1.

“Well, that’s another matter. A group enters, which is a group of employees, a collegiate, a collegiate of good public servants from Inep, and who had a discussion about an extra bonus. That is the question. This is a matter that is administrative. It has nothing to do with the Enem test,” Ribeiro said after a meeting with the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, to discuss the security of the test.

The president of the Association of Inep Servers (Assinep), Alexandre Retamal, contested the statements by Ribeiro and he denied that the servers have taken this attitude of resigning from their positions for “financial interest”.

“You Inep employees did not take this attitude for union or financial interests. The civil servants took this attitude – and this movement continues within Inep, with civil servants manifesting themselves – because today Inep lives in an environment of mistrust, insecurity and dissatisfaction, which was only proven by the way Inep’s president behaved in the Chamber and by the declarations of the President of the Republic,” stated Retamal.

The Minister of Education reiterated that the crisis experienced at the institute it is not related to the Enem test.

“So, when we see all this discussion on the eve of Enem, nothing with education, nothing with exams, everything to do with the administrative issue, whether or not payment of bonuses,” he said.

Ribeiro also stated that neither he, nor the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, and “much less the president of the Republic”, had prior access to the evidence..

“Zero interference. These proofs have been printed for months. And there is a bank of questions prepared by technicians. Neither I, nor the president of Inep, much less the president of the Republic, who, strictly speaking, the three of us are authorities, answered , we could even have access to the evidence. None of us had access. None of us chose any questions or determined. If you ask me today: what is the theme of the essay? I will owe you,” he said.

On Monday (15), President Jair Bolsonaro, when asked about the situation at Inep, said that Enem’s issues “are now beginning to take on the face of the government”.

“What I also consider is a lot: the issues of the Enem race are now beginning to have the government’s face,” stated Bolsonaro on a trip to Dubai. “Nobody needs to be worried. Those absurd issues from the past, which fell into a writing theme that had nothing to do with anything. Really, something geared towards learning.”

Criticism of Enem and ‘intervention’ threats

During the Bolsonaro government, there were episodes of criticism of Enem issues (for ideological reasons) and attempts to interfere in the content of the test.

In 2018, Bolsonaro protested a question by Enem about the dialect of gays and transvestites (pajubá) and even said that he would try to “learn” the content of the exam in the following year.

In 2019, Inep created a commission to carry out a “transverse reading” of the issues that make up the National Bank of Enem Items. The objective was to “verify the relevance with the social reality” of the questions.

At the time, “O Globo” revealed, for example, that the term “dictatorship” would be replaced by “military regime” in an item in the Languages, Codes and their Technologies test.

In 2020, a question about salary differences between soccer players Neymar and Marta drew the president’s disapproval. At the time, he stated that the test had “ridiculous” issues.

After that, it was the turn of the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, to talk about having prior access to Enem. He backtracked after criticisms of “censorship”.

In June 2021, Folha de S.Paulo had access to documents that revealed the intention of the Ministry of Education (MEC) to create a permanent commission for the ideological review of the test. The plan was not implemented after the negative repercussions.

In October, the Federal Public Ministry recommended that Inep not create an “ideological commission”, considering that the “supposed ideological neutrality of the proposal, in fact, may hide a set of ideas contrary to the pluralism of ideas and freedom of expression”.

The g1 learned that, in response to the MPF, Inep said on October 8 that it “has no intention of creating the commission” and that, therefore, “is complying with the recommendation” of the organ. The position is under analysis by the Public Ministry.