Ministry of Education says the Enem test does not follow any ideological judgment

Employees who resigned from the ministry denounced 'censorship', while Bolsonaro said that evidence was beginning to look like the government

ADAILTON DAMASCENO/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Application of Enem 2021 will be on November 21st and 28th



O Ministry of Education denied that the choice of questions included in the National High School Exam (Enem) follow any ideological guidance, after complaints from employees of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (INEP), the body that prepares the test, realize that there was a certain amount of censorship to avoid issues contrary to the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (no party). “The process of preparing the Enem tests is conducted by committees of specialist professors, with representatives from all regions of the country, selected through the publication of a public call notice. The selection of test items from the National Bank of Items (BNI) follows guidelines that do not include any ideological judgment”, said the Ministry through its social networks. Last week, 37 Inep career servers resigned.

Bolsonaro was also commenting on the event, during a trip to the Middle East. “What I consider a lot is that the questions of the Enem test are starting to take on the face of the government. No one needs to be concerned about those issues from the past, which fell into a writing theme that had nothing to do with anything, it really is something geared towards learning,” said the president, without clearly explaining what he was referring to. Previously, Bolsonaro had already criticized questions in the competition, such as one comparing the salaries of soccer players Marta and Neymar and another about a Portuguese language dialect used mostly by homosexuals. Enem 2021 will take place on the next two Sundays, November 21st and 28th.