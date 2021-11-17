Monster House: Ford F750 World Cruiser is a R$32.5 million motorhome | Cars







Disclosure The Ford F750 World Cruiser is based on the Ford F-750 truck and has been enlarged by 56 cm to gain even more space

What would you do if you had more than R$30 million in your pocket? For exactly R$ 32,515,800, there are the most eccentric ones who would invest in a ‘compact’ motorhome, as size is not a document and money is not a problem for them.



So the monstrous F750 World Cruiser

, manufactured in 2008 occupies a special place in the list of the most luxurious vehicles in existence. Made in the USA by Dunkel Industries

, based in California, the vehicle is based on the truck Ford F-750.

In order to be able to accommodate a wider area and at the same time help with stability, the company expanded the F-750 in 56 cm

. And with that, residents can enjoy a large, beautifully finished project designed for up to six people in total comfort. The vehicle includes amenities such as a complete bathroom with shower, full kitchen and generously sized lounge for Netflix and relaxation.

In addition to these treats, which are essential for those who want to spend more than a week away from home, the world cruiser

comes with flat-screen TVs and a Kenwood Supreme entertainment system with retractable external speakers and a 10-inch (25 cm) subwoofer.



According to the company, everything was thought of in the occupant comfort

and so everything is operated remotely from outside the truck, including the tipper bucket, air suspension, external lights for a party, for example, among other items.

The furniture is all yacht-like

, from carpet to kitchen utensils. Other upgrades included air suspension, 22-inch wheels and the addition of two additional fuel tanks for a total capacity of 61 gallons (230 liters) .

The standard Ford engine was replaced by a Caterpillar turbodiesel engine

with 302 hp of power and 165.9 kgfm of torque, coupled to an Allison 6-speed automatic transmission.









As stated above, the bucket is pivotable by remote control and can carry a load up to 4 tons

, which according to the designer, can easily take a jeep or two quads.

despite the fact that $6 million, or BRL 32.5 million

in direct conversion were supposedly used ​​to make the world

cruiser

the most expensive truck in the world (unofficially), traditional US auction house Mecum has listed it with an estimate of $450,000 (BRL 2.4 million) to $650,000 (BRL 3.5 million), when I was still young.

Even so, it failed to sell, with the highest bid being only US$50,000 (R$271 thousand).

Will he ever get there?