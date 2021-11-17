Moro announces Pastore in his team of economic advisers for 2022 – 11/17/2021 – Power

Pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, former federal judge Sergio Moro (Podemos-PR) said in an interview with Conversa com Bial in the early hours of this Wednesday (17) that the former president of the Central Bank is part of a group that he met to discuss the economic direction of Brazil.

“He is one of the best names in the country,” he stated. According to the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, Pastore advises him on macroeconomics. “It’s important to control inflation.”

In a recent statement to sheet, Pastore said that Brazil should remain with a depreciated exchange rate for a long time, a factor that makes the fight against inflation difficult and that alone will not solve the problem of lack of competitiveness in Brazilian industry.

Pastore also stated that the country runs the risk of perpetuating past mistakes if he re-elects Bolsonaro (no party) or former president Lula (PT). He declares himself optimistic with a social-democratic third way, with an economic model of a provider State that reduces inequalities.

In the interview with Globo, Moro chose not to reveal other names that are part of the group of economists he has assembled. He claimed that it is better to keep the secrecy because “the project is still being built”.

The “project”, he admitted, is his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022. “I feel qualified to build this project for a country with the Brazilian population”, he replied about the electoral dispute. For Moro, it is important to prevent the country from “falling into extreme despair”, referring to Bolsonaro and Lula.

In the final part of the interview, the former judge responded generically about his plans to control fuel prices. According to him, this must be done with “the right economic policies”. Moro also said that one of the causes of the increase in prices is inflation and that this is the government’s responsibility.

He also responded on mining and economic exploration in indigenous lands. He stated that during the period in which he was minister, he realized that there are different situations among the indigenous people, such as those who live isolated and those who wish to have economic activities.

For Moro, it is necessary to have support and solutions for each situation.

Despite admitting the candidacy, the former judge preaches dialogue with other political leaders to find common ground. “This union has to be based on a project”, he defended, stating that it is necessary to “put Brazil on track”.

Shortly after joining Podemos, on Wednesday (10), Moro met with DEM president ACM Neto and discussed the party’s support for his electoral endeavor.

As he did in the act of his party affiliation, Moro defended the Lava Jato legacy in the interview with journalist Pedro Bial and repeated criticisms of Bolsonaro and Lula.

About the president of the Republic, he reaffirmed that Bolsonaro boycotted the project to fight corruption, which would have been the reason for him to accept being minister of justice.

In relation to Lula, he denied having personal issues against the former president and guaranteed that he acted only as a judge who applies the law in cases involving the PT.

“During his government, the biggest scandals took place, such as the monthly allowance and Petrolão,” he said. “Petrobras was looted like never before in this country.”

Judge of Lava Jato, Moro left the magistracy to assume the Ministry of Justice of the Bolsonaro government, with whom he fell out — this motivated his resignation in April of last year.

This year, Moro suffered a severe defeat in the STF (Supreme Federal Court), which considered him partial in the actions in which he served as federal judge against former president Lula (PT). As a result, actions in the triplex cases, the Atibaia site and the Lula Institute were annulled.

Different points raised by Lula’s defense led to Moro’s declaration of partiality, such as coercive conduct without prior summons to the hearing, telephone interceptions of the former president, family members and lawyers before other investigative measures were taken and the release of wiretaps.

Moro’s inauguration as minister of Bolsonaro also mattered, as did the dialogues between members of Lava Jato obtained by the website The Intercept Brasil and published by other press vehicles, such as the sheet , who exposed the proximity between Moro and the Lava Jato prosecutors.

In short, in contacting the prosecutors, Moro indicated a witness who could collaborate in the investigation of Lula, guided the inclusion of evidence against a defendant in a complaint that had already been offered by the Federal Public Ministry, suggested changing the order of phases of the Lava operation Jato and anticipated at least one court decision.

Moro has always repeated that he does not recognize the authenticity of the messages, but that, if true, they do not contain illegalities.

In the interview with Bial, Moro said that recent changes in jurisprudence in the STF have weakened the fight against corruption. He cited attachments to technicalities as causes of these changes, which he considers negative.

“There is only one truth: monthly allowance and Petrolão. And now it’s cracked,” he said, like a campaign slogan.

The interview ended with a repetition of a question asked by Bial in 2019, when Moro was interviewed on the program, about the last book that had been read by the former judge. At the time, the then minister did not remember.

More prepared, this time he quoted the work “O rio da doubt”, about an expedition by Theodore Roosevelt and Cândido Rondon in the Amazon rainforest.