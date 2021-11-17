Moro chooses Affonso Pastore to lead economic project

Sergio Moro during affiliation with Podemos.| Photo: Youtube Reproduction

Former judge Sergio Moro positioned himself as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic in next year’s elections, during an interview on the program “Conversa com Bial”, at dawn on Wednesday (16). Moro stated that he is prepared and that he depends on the people’s trust for the project to go ahead. “I am ready to lead this project. Build a project consistent with the Brazilian people. If the Brazilian people have this confidence, the project will go ahead,” he declared.

Moro also said that he is still choosing the names that should compose his government team, but he added that the former president of the Central Bank, Affonso Celso Pastore, should take care of the economic area. “The problem is that this project is still being built and once names are revealed, people are under terrible pressure. I’m going to reveal one, and I’m going to ask for excuses not to reveal others”, he stated.

“On the macroeconomic level, who has helped me is a renowned economist, one of the best names in the country, someone I’ve known for a long time, which is Affonso Celso Pastore.”

The former judge stated that the project for next year began with his affiliation with Podemos, which intends to put Brazil on track and that his government plan goes far beyond fighting corruption. “We finally need to become the country of the future”, he emphasized.

Questioned about previous statements that he would never be a candidate, Moro assured that he had not broken the truth, but the context had completely changed and that Bolsonaro boycotted the project to fight corruption in the country.

“In 2018, I saw the opportunity to become Minister of Justice and take this reform that was being carried out in judicial cases to Brasília, to consolidate laws and advances and especially to prevent these setbacks. I saw it as a mission for a greater purpose. When, later, the government boycotted the anti-corruption project, it did not provide the necessary support for the reforms to be approved in Congress, it started to adopt a behavior of, instead of curbing corruption, practically abandoning this agenda, including interfering in control bodies, I left the government. Since I left the government, I have seen a progressive dismantling of the fight against corruption. We are losing what we have built with great pains during Operation Lava Jato”, he said.