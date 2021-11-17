Most Powerful Telescope in History Will Change the Way We View the Universe

On December 18, the James Webb telescope will be launched, which is expected to be NASA’s main space exploration instrument for the next decade. Developed since 2004, the optical instrument is the most powerful ever created and should help humanity to study the solar system, to observe possibly habitable exoplanet atmospheres and to study in depth every detail of our universe.

NASA claims the Webb has the largest mirror it has ever built, measuring about 6.5 meters, with 18 gold-plated hexagonal modules that measure 1.32 meters. The larger the mirror, the more light it is able to capture, however size turned out to be an issue for NASA as the equipment would not fit in a rocket. The solution was to create a collapsible frame that allows the telescope to be transported.

The design of the telescope began to take shape in 1989 and was thought to be the successor to Hubble, launched more than 30 years ago, with more than 40 million hours of work by engineers and other professionals.

The telescope will be able to identify infrared light, invisible light that makes new discoveries in space possible. It is hoped that with the James Webb telescope it will be possible to find answers to questions such as the formation of the universe. Scientists around the world will be able to use the equipment to research different elements of the universe, such as galaxies, stars and black holes.

One of the main focuses of Webb will be to find planets close to the habitable zones of stars, a region where planets would have the ideal temperature to have liquid water and other conditions that could allow the existence of life.

After launching on December 18 in French Guiana, the telescope will travel for nearly a month to reach a preset orbit and position itself 1.6 million kilometers from planet Earth. During those days, the solar mirror will be deployed and each step of the process will be controlled remotely from Earth. When it reaches its ideal position, the James Webb will undergo a period of testing and calibration that can last up to six months.

Only after all this, the first images should be released. Scientists are optimistic that this could happen as early as 2022. Thomas Zurbuchen, a member of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said, “The science to be shared with the global community will be innovative and profound.”