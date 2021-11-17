Moto Watch 100 launched with circular design, fast charging and no Wear OS

After many leaks, eBuyNow Commerce launched the second smart watch under the Motorola brand. We are talking about the new Moto Watch 100, which hits the market with a circular design and good specifications.
According to the company’s website, the new smart watch is “built with durable materials”, meaning we’re talking about an aluminum frame. already the display is 1.3 inches, where the device connects to the smartphone using Bluetooth 5.2.
Like other watches, the Moto Watch 100 has a heart rate sensor and can be used to monitor exercise. There are 26 supported sports, including basketball, cycling, cricket, crossfit, hiking, soccer, snowboarding, strength training and more.
See the final design of the device below:
Another highlight that deserves to be mentioned is the presence of 5 ATM certification to guarantee water resistance, in addition to native GPS so that the user does not need a smartphone during a walk, for example.
Moto Watch 100 can also be connected with smartphone to receive various notifications, but it doesn’t run Google Wear OS. Instead, we have a proprietary system known as Moto Watch OS.
Finally, we have 355 mAh battery which supports fast loading. According to the manufacturer, it can go from zero to 100% in just one hour, while the general autonomy reaches more than two days.
Initially announced in the United States, the new Moto Watch 100 can already be ordered from eBuyNow, but deliveries only take place after December 10th. The official price is US$ 100, something around R$ 550 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.
What did you think of the new Moto Watch 100? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.