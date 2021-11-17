Moto Watch 100 launched with circular design, fast charging and no Wear OS

After many leaks, eBuyNow Commerce launched the second smart watch under the Motorola brand. We are talking about the new Moto Watch 100, which hits the market with a circular design and good specifications.

According to the company’s website, the new smart watch is “built with durable materials”, meaning we’re talking about an aluminum frame. already the display is 1.3 inches, where the device connects to the smartphone using Bluetooth 5.2.

Like other watches, the Moto Watch 100 has a heart rate sensor and can be used to monitor exercise. There are 26 supported sports, including basketball, cycling, cricket, crossfit, hiking, soccer, snowboarding, strength training and more.

See the final design of the device below: