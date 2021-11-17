Mourão says Bolsonaro ‘needs to have a platform in every state’ – News

The Vice President of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, said this Wednesday (17), that President Jair Bolsonaro “needs to have a platform in all states” to run for reelection in 2022. He justified the president’s retreat in negotiations with the Liberal Party (PL). On Wednesday, party officials again discuss Bolsonaro’s affiliation.

“It’s the president’s personal decision, right? I understand that he needs to have a platform in all states, even because of the characteristics of the electoral campaign that will be next year”, said Mourão. For the vice president, the “crunch of the matter” is that Bolsonaro does not want the PL to support his opponents in the states.

The impasses over membership arose precisely because of the party’s support for the candidacy of Rodrigo Garcia, the current deputy governor of São Paulo, for the post of state governor in next year’s election. Bolsonaro wants the PL to support the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas.

The expectation is that the president will continue to negotiate the agreement with the PL, but he has already admitted the possibility of talking to other parties, as he has done with Progressistas (PP). “The possibility exists. As I said, I have a limit. The Republicans also continue talking to me now after this case,” Bolsonaro said.