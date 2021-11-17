MT company wins restaurant concession from the Lamborghini group

Urus Steakhouse, a company from Mato Grosso founded in 2019, has just won the concession to manage the restaurants of the Tonino Lamborghini group around the world. Recognized for luxury super sports cars, Lamborghini is an Italian brand founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini.

Today, it is Tonino Lamborghini, successor of Ferruccio, who runs the group and has given other meanings to the brand, focusing on the excellence of high luxury branding in markets other than automobiles. Among these segments, the highlight goes to high luxury civil construction in the world, with projects already launched in Dubai, China, Egypt, Bahrain and, now, in Brazil in Balneário Camboriú and São Paulo, with residential and this year 2021 arriving in the gastronomic area.

Founder and creator of Urus, located at Shopping 3 Américas, in Cuiabá, businessman Jean Clini participated in a bidding process to take over the management of the ventures in the gastronomy sector. Through his know-how and business model implemented at Urus, Clini competed – and won – with companies in the sector in other countries in Latin America, the United States, Asia and Europe.

The final negotiation process was signed in Italy in July 2021 and made official at the Fasano hotel in São Paulo on October 29, 2021, with the participation of Tonino Lamborghini himself, successor of Ferruccio Lamborghini.

“I am very proud to be part of the Lamborghini family, a company that needs no introduction. Since my childhood I have always had a great admiration for the brand and, now, we have the representation rights in the field of world gastronomy. We are a company born in Cuiabá, proudly from Mato Grosso, and with this great responsibility to present our Urus Steakhouse business model to the world”, he said.

Next steps

With the new phase, Urus Steakhouse will temporarily cease its activities in Mato Grosso on November 28, 2021. ““At this moment, for commercial reasons, we are going to discontinue Urus’ activities in Cuiabá. However, we do not intend to end our activities here, we just need to reorganize internally in order to maintain the quality of our products and services. Therefore, it is not a goodbye but a goodbye”, he defined.

Jean Clini then takes over the direction of the Tonino Lamborghini Carne e Cucina restaurant, in São Paulo. The commercial point has already been leased and the works have already started. According to the businessman, the opening is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. “It will be something completely innovative in the field of haute cuisine in São Paulo and from São Paulo to the world”, he defines.

With the concession of the Lamborghini group restaurant, Jean Clini also highlights that other future plans are the opening of squares in Milan (Italy), Miami (United States) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

“Our expectations are to reach these countries by 2030. We will proudly take Mato Grosso to this project by the international brand Tonino Lamborghini and we are sure of success. I say again: it is a source of great pride. We represent Cuiabá and Mato Grosso. It is an achievement to be celebrated”, he defined.