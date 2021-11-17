“Murder of Prime Minister” wins lawsuit against Netflix in Sweden







Netflix is ​​being sued for defamation in Sweden over the series “Murder of the Prime Minister”, released on November 5th.

The plot revolves around the 1986 assassination of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme and singles out Stig Engström, who worked for an insurance company near the crime scene, as the alleged killer. This is the conclusion of the police, which only came to light last year, after 35 years of investigations.

The detail is that Engström was never able to defend himself from the prosecution, as he died in 2000. Because of that, his incrimination for the series would be a “very clear case of defamation” according to the process.

The whistleblower, whose identity is kept confidential, accuses Netflix of introducing “completely unfounded” elements into its screenplay to portray Engström as the criminal.

The case is shrouded in a lot of mystery, as Olof Palme was killed while walking down Stockholm’s busiest street on a Friday night. He was shot in the back on his way home from the cinema with his wife, without a bodyguard.

No one really saw the killer, but Engström came forward as a witness from the start of the investigation.

The series written by Niklas Rockström and Wilhelm Behrman (authors of “Caliphate”) is based on a book by writer Thomas Pettersson and portrays Engström as Palme’s murderer, highlighting his attempts to evade crime. Despite this, a text at the end of each episode reminds us that it is a work of fiction and that it was never proven that Engström was really the murderer.

See the trailer for “Murder of the Prime Minister” below