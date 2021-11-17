Murilo Huff, friends and Marília Mendonça’s team get a tattoo in honor of the singer | Goias

Murilo Huff, close friends and some members of Marília Mendonça’s team made a tattoo in honor of the singer. They are tattooing the logo of the tour “Todos os Cantos”. The percussionist Kaue Chagas, in a video posted on his social networks, he explained what the tattoo design that was also used in the singer’s work means.
“Queen forever, infinity forever, Jesus forever and ever and the cachaça we liked,” explained the tattoo.
Marília Mendonça Goiânia Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The musician, who worked with the singer for six years, also wrote that the tribute represents the entire team and all those who ascended into heaven, referring to the singer, her uncle and advisor, who died in a plane crash on their way of a show in Minas Gerais.
Marcos Demetrios, who took care of Marília’s dressing room, also got the tattoo along with his wife. The singer’s press office confirmed that everyone on the team will pay homage, but she was unable to explain how many had already had a tattoo.
Marília Mendonça’s team gets a tattoo in honor of the singer — Photo: Personal archive/Marcos Demetrios
Marília died on November 5th, in an air accident in Caratinga (MG). In addition to her, her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira, producer Henrique Bonfim, the plane’s pilot and co-pilot were also victims.
The wake of Marília and her uncle took place at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena, the day after the accident, to a lot of commotion from fans, family members and famous singers, including Henrique and Juliano, Maiara and Maraisa and Jorge and Mateus.
Pilots and technician from Cenipa collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo
Thousands of fans passed through the place to say goodbye to the artist. After the wake, the bodies followed in procession in Fire Department trucks on the GO-020 to the Parque Memorial Cemetery, where they were buried.
Hundreds of cars and several buses of country couples followed the procession. Burial was closed to family and close friends.
VIDEO: Maiara and Maraisa sing during a service in honor of Marília Mendonça, in Goiânia
Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which made her one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”.
Gif with images of the wake of Marília Mendonça — Photo: Reproduction
