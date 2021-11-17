Murilo Huff is moved by the declaration of love made by Marília Mendonça

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

(credit: Reproduction/Insatagram)

Murilo Huff, ex-boyfriend of Marília Mendonça, who died earlier this month due to a plane crash, cried when he found an old declaration of love made by the singer. This last Monday (11/15), the musician received the message through the country’s fans, getting emotional with the message:

The publication was made by Marília on December 28, 2019 and was rescued by the fan club called Acervo Murília, a combination of the names of Marília and Murilo. “I want to be with you for another 200 years”, the country woman had written, not mentioning Huff

A fan, who did not have his identity revealed, replied the singer:

“Marília is very much in love. More than usual” . The queen of suffering countered the occasion, all romantic. “I have the son of the most dedicated man in the world, who manages to split up perfectly without having to leave either side. How can I not be in love?” , shot the singer.

Murilo shared a print of the interaction in his own account on the social network this Monday.

“What a beautiful thing. It wasn’t much of Twitter, I had never read it,” said the singer, who added crying and passionate emoji to the post’s caption.

It is worth remembering that custody of Marília’s baby, who is currently one year and 11 months old, will be shared between Huff and her maternal grandmother, Ruth Moreira.

“Sensitivity prevailed,” said Marília’s office in a statement sent to the press.