N26 Brazil seeks 2,000 people to test services and gain benefits

After announcing plans to arrive in Brazil, the N26 Brazil starts the next step. As of November 11th, the digital bank presents the new category it is creating: the first fincare in Brazil; that is, a financial care platform. To co-create and test this new product, two thousand people from the waiting list (with around 200 thousand subscribers) will be chosen. The “N26 Insiders” will be the first brand ambassadors and will have exclusive benefits.

The N26 announced its arrival in Brazil to launch the country’s first fincare, marking the beginning of the second generation of fintechs. Thus, the proposal is to solve a great pain in the national market: the financial health of Brazilians. After all, almost 70% of the population has a monthly expense greater than or equal to income, according to the I-SFB (Index of Financial Health in Brazil), launched by the Central Bank and Febraban.

“The first generation of fintechs did an excellent job of democratizing account and card access and improving the relationship between users and banks. Fincares are here to help people make better decisions about their money”, says Eduardo Prota, CEO of N26 Brasil.

The chosen ones will help build the N26 fincare

The executive also explains that the solution to this problem starts now, with the selection of the first brand ambassadors, the N26 Insiders. The aim is for them to participate in the construction of fincare. In addition to accessing exclusive benefits, these people will be the first to get their hands on the new product under development before its official launch on the market, scheduled for the first half of 2022.

“We are going to add the innovative DNA of N26 with the Brazilian DNA to create a product designed for the country. We are looking for people who also think that taking care of money is a pain and who are looking for practical tools to organize themselves better in their daily lives”, adds Roberta Savattero, Head of Marketing at N26 Brasil.

N26 Insiders Will Gain Many Benefits

Among the advantages that the “N26 Insiders” will have are items such as welcome kit exclusive, special credit card with serial number, financial planning advice and follow-up, and much more.

In addition to the benefits, fincare’s idea is that this community feels part of the N26 team. Insiders will create and test solutions firsthand and will be able to participate in meetings with the development team, following the results, the evolution of the product, in addition to giving suggestions.

For all this to happen, the company will maintain a close relationship with the selected people. Instagram @n26br’s “Near Friends” section is already reserved for communications, polls, questions and news announcements regarding the program. In addition, groups in the main messaging apps and an exclusive newsletter must also be included in the package.

Anyone who wants to be part of the program can sign up on this link and participate in the selection process. Registration for the Insider program is only open until 11/19. Those chosen will be notified in December.

About N26 Brazil

Founded in 2013 by Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal, N26 is the world’s first digital bank and is now present in 25 countries. After absolute success in Europe, the company arrives in Brazil, in its 26th operation, to launch the second generation of fintechs in the country. With more than 50 employees, fincare promises to solve a major pain in the local market: organization and financial planning with a fully customized product for Brazilians.

Image: N26 Brazil (disclosure).