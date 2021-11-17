Narrator points out a new atmosphere at Flamengo: “Now the fans are happy with Renato” – Flamengo

The professional says that all the coach’s mistakes are ‘buried’ for after the rout over São Paulo

Flamengo overcame São Paulo last Sunday (14), in a commitment valid for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. The 4-0 rout, according to the narrator Silvio Luiz, should ease the pressure suffered by Renato Gaúcho at the head of the club’s technical command. The professional also sees the triumph as a form of revenge for the Tricolor, who had a long taboo in front of Mais Querido.

– What a shake! What chocolate! What a thing, huh? Flamengo took revenge on São Paulo. Remember when São Paulo beat Flamengo out of five? It was the turn. The wind that beats there also beats here. Flamengo managed to take advantage of the bad phase of São Paulo and give the fans a hug at São Paulo’s home. Four, huh? Four. In three minutes it was already two. Flamengo fans are now happy with Renato. Everything he did wrong or think he did wrong is buried. Nothing like a victory. That’s football – said in his analysis.

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

With the victory over São Paulo and the defeat by Palmeiras to Fluminense, by 2-1, Flamengo resumed place in second place on the Brazilian leaderboard, with 60 points – eight less than Atlético-MG. The team from Minas, by the way, is going to the field this Tuesday (16), at 4 pm (Brasilia time), to face the Athletico, at the Arena da Baixada.

With an eye on the match between ‘Atléticos’ and focused on the next one, the 33rd round, Flamengo is getting ready to face Corinthians at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time) this Wednesday (17), at Maracanã. Around 19,000 tickets have already been sold for the interstate classic, which will even mark the last commitment of Mais Querido in Rio de Janeiro before the Libertadores final.