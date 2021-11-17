Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke and Sakura arrive at Fortnite; know how to get the skins

THE Epic Games announced this Tuesday (16) that Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke and Sakura are now available on Fortnite.

The characters have the visuals of Naruto Shippuden and come with unique items such as variant styles, back accessories, loading screens and pickaxes.

Players will be able to purchase skins in packs, which have different content and are for sale in the Item Shop.

Check out all the packages and what each one offers below:

Naruto and Kakashi Package

Naruto Uzumaki Costume (Seventh Hokage Variant Style)

Parchment Back Accessory

Kakashi Hatake costume (with Kakashi Hatake variant style)

Pakkun Back Accessory

Pizza Eating Jutsu Loading Screen

Sasuke and Sakura Package

Sasuke Uchiha costume

Demon Wind Shuriken Back Accessory

Kusanagi Sword Pickaxe

Sakura Haruno costume (with Sakura Uchiha variant style)

Accessory for the Back Mantle of Folha Village

Team Upload Screen 7

Shinobi equipment package

Pause gesture to lamen

Summoning Jutsu Gesture

Kunai pickaxe

ANBU Sword Pickaxe

Hidan’s Scythe Pick

Also announced was a Kurama hang glider, which accompanies the Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen.

Furthermore, Fortnite received a map of Leaf Village in Creative Central and new quests from Kakashi, which offer Kunai weapons with Explosive Paper and other rewards.

More information is available on the Epic website.

Fortnite is available for free for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and cell phones.