Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke and Sakura arrive at Fortnite; know how to get the skins

THE Epic Games announced this Tuesday (16) that Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke and Sakura are now available on Fortnite.
The characters have the visuals of Naruto Shippuden and come with unique items such as variant styles, back accessories, loading screens and pickaxes.
Players will be able to purchase skins in packs, which have different content and are for sale in the Item Shop.
Check out all the packages and what each one offers below:
Naruto and Kakashi Package
- Naruto Uzumaki Costume (Seventh Hokage Variant Style)
- Parchment Back Accessory
- Kakashi Hatake costume (with Kakashi Hatake variant style)
- Pakkun Back Accessory
- Pizza Eating Jutsu Loading Screen
Sasuke and Sakura Package
- Sasuke Uchiha costume
- Demon Wind Shuriken Back Accessory
- Kusanagi Sword Pickaxe
- Sakura Haruno costume (with Sakura Uchiha variant style)
- Accessory for the Back Mantle of Folha Village
- Team Upload Screen 7
Shinobi equipment package
- Pause gesture to lamen
- Summoning Jutsu Gesture
- Kunai pickaxe
- ANBU Sword Pickaxe
- Hidan’s Scythe Pick
Also announced was a Kurama hang glider, which accompanies the Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen.
Furthermore, Fortnite received a map of Leaf Village in Creative Central and new quests from Kakashi, which offer Kunai weapons with Explosive Paper and other rewards.
More information is available on the Epic website.
Fortnite is available for free for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and cell phones.