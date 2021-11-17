NASA audit reveals US won’t be able to return to the moon for ‘several years’

https://br.sputniknews.com/20211116/auditoria-da-nasa-revela-que-eua-nao-conseguirao-regressar-a-lua-por-varios-anos–19776646.html

An audit of NASA’s Artemis project suggests that the US return to the Moon, scheduled for 2024, at the very least will not be feasible for several years. 16.11.2021, Sputnik Brazil

The audit report pointed to shortfalls in funding, delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and an overly optimistic initial goal of 2024 as key drivers of the delay. The Artemis program is a 2017 initiative designed to reinvigorate the US space program. NASA is expected to spend $93 billion (BRL 507 billion) on the project by 2025. According to estimates, the first four launches will cost approximately $4.1 billion (BRL 22.3 billion) per launch. Curious to know where NASA’s Artemis I mission will head after launch? Artemis I will be an unmanned flight that will travel thousands of kilometers beyond the Moon. The audit reveals that without safe and cost-effective advances, the project could stall due to lack of money. The big idea of ​​Artemis missions is to turn the Moon into a space station for missions to Mars. When initially conceived, the launch series was planned for missions to run through 2030. The NASA project would bring astronauts and supplies to the Moon to build bases of operations and study resource depots. Furthermore, areas with sufficient mineral resources would be used as settlement sites. On-site resource extraction and transformation would reduce the economic and technological effort to bring raw materials to the Moon. According to reports, the complexity and cost of these missions could help create new technological and scientific advances. The US-led initiative is open to participation by other nations.

Jean Edson Money was never an issue for the Yankees. This is looking more like an excuse due to the lack of technology to reach the moon if ever. Today it is more difficult to deceive the population with Hollywood montages. 1

robertomaia333 BELIEVE IF YOU WANT !!!!!! US ASTRONAUTS HAVE NEVER TREAD THE LAND OF THE MOON; THE MOST THEY MAY HAVE ACHIEVED IS ENTERING THE MOON’S ORBIT, MAKING A CONTOUR AND TRAVELING BACK TO PLANET EARTH; THE REST WAS A ‘BIG BLUFF’ IN HOLLYWOOD FASHION BECAUSE THE US DID NOT HAVE THE TECHNOLOGY TO LAND A MODULE WITH ASTRONAUTS ON THE MOON AND THEN RETURN TO THE MOTHER SHIP. THE US HAD NO LONGER ATTEMPTED TO SEND CREW SHIPS TO THE LUNAR GROUND BECAUSE THEY DID NOT AND DON’T HAVE THE TECHNOLOGY TO LAND OR MODULES, WITHOUT USING A PARACHUTE, ON ANY IRREGULAR SURFACE. 1

