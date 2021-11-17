National police operation against cell phone theft fulfills 132 arrest warrants in Ceará

More than 400 police officers, in 120 vehicles, are serving 132 arrest warrants in a national operation to repress crimes against property, mainly the theft of cell phones. In the 27 federative units, the Voleur operation, launched this Wednesday, the 17th, there are more than a thousand arrest warrants in execution, in addition to 196 search and seizure warrants.

The actions in Ceará are the result of investigations by the respective State police stations. The National Council of Police Chiefs (CONPC) is responsible for coordinating the operation and integrates actions taken in all states to repress cases of robbery, theft and reception.

The general delegate of the Civil Police of Mato Grosso and vice president of CONCPC, Mário Dermeval Aravéchia de Resende, says that the action represents an investigative effort by the state judicial police in the repression of crimes that impact the population’s sense of security, such as the robberies and thefts.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

“The Council of Chiefs of Police, through the Permanent Committee for the Analysis and Repression of Crimes against Property, designed this operation with all the states to confront these crimes and report on the qualified repression and results of investigations carried out by the Civil Police ”, observes the delegate, who coordinates Operation Voleur

On the other hand, delegate Nadine Farias Anflor, president of the National Council of Chiefs of Police, reports that the action shows the commitment to confront crimes that cause insecurity, especially the heinous ones.

The final balance with the results of Operation Voleur will be released in the late afternoon of Wednesday, 17. The name Voleur is a reference to those who commit crimes against property, stealing or stealing for themselves what does not belong to them

According to the Ceará Public Security Research and Strategy Superintendence (Supesp-ce), the statistics of the occurrence of Violent Crimes against Property (CVP) reached 40,418 between January and October 2021. In January, the number was 4,771, followed by a decrease in February of 4,292. In March there was also a drop to 3,663, but in April a small increase from 3,708. In May the number rose again to 4,108. In June there was a drop to 3,897 and in July it rose to 4,008. August were 4,086 and September 3,897. The last month counted, in October, accounted for 3,994.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags