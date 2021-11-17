NATO emergency article about to be invoked to curb migration from the Middle East | World

Poland is about to invoke an exceptional NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) measure that has only been invoked a few times and only applies in emergency situations.

Throughout the 20th century this measure was never taken – not even at the height of the Cold War.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Sunday that he is in talks with the governments of Lithuania and Latvia on the possibility of invoking Article 4 of the NATO Treaty as a response to the crisis on the border with Belarus.

Since last August, thousands of men, women and children have gathered on Belarus’ western border with Poland.

The majority are migrants from Iraq, Syria and Yemen who traveled by plane from their countries to Minsk in hopes of later crossing the border to apply for asylum in the European Union (EU).

“[A Otan] strongly condemns the continued instrumentalization of irregular migration created artificially by Belarus as part of a hybrid action directed against Poland, Lithuania and Latvia for political ends,” NATO said in a statement on Friday.

The European Union has also accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of organizing a plot to make migrants believe they can easily enter EU territory.

Lukashenko denied that his government is facilitating the arrival of migrants in the EU. Its Polish neighbors seem determined to go further to end the crisis.

Threat to territorial integrity

“It is not enough to publicly express our concern. Now we need concrete measures and the commitment of the entire alliance,” Prime Minister Morawiecki said on Sunday of NATO support.

On Monday, the presidents of Lithuania and Latvia announced that they would support Poland if the country decides to request an emergency NATO meeting to invoke Article 4 of the organization’s treaty.

The emergency article states that NATO members “shall consult with each other when, in the opinion of either party, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of either party is threatened.”

This rule was never used during the 20th century and was only invoked six times in the 21st century.

Turkey has been responsible for doing so five times, most recently in February 2020, following incidents in Syria in which several Turkish soldiers lost their lives. The country invoked the article on two other occasions for events related to the 2012 war in Syria. It also used this mechanism in 2003, because of the Iraq war, and in 2015, after suffering two bomb attacks that left 98 dead.

Poland also invoked the article in March 2014 amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

before an armed attack

While Article 4 of the NATO treaty talks about “consultations” between member states, it does not refer to the daily exchanges of views and views carried out by governments, but rather to a kind of special dialogue that is established for respond to emergency situations.

In 1954, the first NATO Secretary General, Lord Ismay, stated that the consultations foreseen in Article 4 were conceived as a kind of deterrent measure before an armed attack, as pointed out by researcher Sherrod Lewis Bumgardner in an article in the journal International Law .

Lord Ismay considered that the article reinforces the guarantees of mutual assistance in the face of armed aggression provided for in Articles 3 and 5 of the NATO treaty.

“This one [artigo] it applies if the security of one or more NATO countries is threatened,” he wrote in a book about the alliance’s first five years of life.

The invocation of Article 4 in this century has led to some specific actions.

When Turkey resorted to this mechanism in 2012 due to the war in Syria, the country got NATO to place Patriot defense missiles on its territory to help protect it.

In 2014, when the article was invoked by Poland due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, NATO countries decided to suspend civil and military cooperation with Moscow.

In order to be able to make decisions based on the article, however, unanimity is required among the representatives of the 30 member countries of NATO.

In this second, a step in this direction was taken with the change of position of the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, who had previously said that there was no need to invoke Article 4º.

Nauseda had declared the measure to be a “last resort”. This Monday, however, he announced that he would support Poland’s prime minister if he decided to invoke the article.