Near Planalto, PL supports seven governors opposing Bolsonaro across the country

RIO and BRASÍLIA — The party with which President Jair Bolsonaro has negotiated his affiliation, the PL shows that it seeks to approach the Executive Branch, regardless of the ideology of those who command it. A survey carried out by GLOBO points out that the Centrão subtitle integrates the base of 15 governors, half of which should reinforce the platform of opponents of Bolsonaro in 2022. This was one of the main reasons for the retreat of the president, whose entry into the PL was scheduled for the next day 22. The ceremony was postponed amidst the disagreements.

The president of PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, will meet with state leaders of the acronym this afternoon in Brasília to map out where the main obstacles to Bolsonaro’s entry into the party are. The caption is divided over welcoming the president, his children and allies. Affiliates of the Southern and Midwestern states defend the PL’s pocketnarist shift, while a good part of the Northeast and Northern directorates try to surf the recent disagreement between Costa Neto and Bolsonaro to undo the agreement. The party chief and the president discussed during an exchange of messages over differences over who would give the cards in the São Paulo directory, the most important in the country.

Costa Neto was angered by Bolsonaro’s plan to launch Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio de Freitas, a candidate for the government of São Paulo. The strongman of the PL had already signed a commitment to support Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), vice governor João Doria, who is an opponent of the president. If Doria is internally viable to dispute the Planalto Palace for the PSDB, Rodrigo Garcia should be with him.

impasse paulista

The PL is now part of the Doria administration and usually works for the approval of projects of interest to the Executive in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp). The party controls a board of directors in the Department of Highways (DER-SP). State deputies of the acronym maintain a close relationship with Rodrigo Garcia himself and believe that this yields good treatment by the government to the 31 mayors of the legend in the state.

Amidst this scenario, Costa Neto indicated during a conversation with an interlocutor yesterday that the definition of the future of Bolsonaro in the legend should only be resolved after the PSDB previews, next Sunday. The leader’s assessment is that, if Doria doesn’t get enough votes from the coreligionists to head the toucan ticket, the stalemate tends to fade away. In theory, Rodrigo Garcia would find it easier not to support Leite, which would make it possible for the PL to work for Bolsonaro and support the deputy governor. The president of the Republic, however, insists on a candidacy of Tarcisio de Freitas for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, although the minister has already shown interest in disputing a seat in the Senate.

— The idea is that we can move forward internally and present the solution to the president in those municipalities where, in principle, it is still out of alignment. Which is natural, because the PL is a plural party — downplays Senator Carlos Portinho (RJ), leader of the PL in the Senate.

One of the arguments that will be presented by the anti-Bolsonarist wing to Costa Neto at this Wednesday’s meeting is that the eventual entry of the president could lead to the departure of around ten members of the acronym, including the vice president of the Chamber, Deputy Marcelo Ramos (PP-AM), and deputy Fábio Abreu (PL-PI). The latter has already announced that it will only remain if it has the autonomy to ally itself with Governor Wellington Dias (PT) in the election. Opponents of Bolsonaro also argue that the affiliation of 15 to 20 Pocketnaristas would lead to deputies without party identity or commitment to loyalty to Costa Neto, but rather to Bolsonaro. They also emphasize that, in the medium term, the president can resume the project of creating his own party, Aliança pelo Brasil, and empty the PL.





Bolsonaro, accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, arrives in Dubai for an official visit to the Middle East Photo: Anderson Riedel/PR President Jair Bolsonaro is received by the emir of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Photo: Alan Santos/PR Bilateral meeting with the Arab leader Photo: Alan Santos/PR Bolsonaro arrived in Dubai this Saturday for a one-week official visit to the Middle East Photo: Alan Santos/PR The trip also includes visits to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain (the capital, Manama) and Qatar (the capital, Doha) Photo: Alan Santos/PR Bolsonaro gives a press interview after visiting Expo 2020, a universal fair, one of the biggest events held in the world since the Covid pandemic -19 Photo: Alan Santos/PR The Brazilian ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Fernando Luís Lemos Igreja, and the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, welcomed the Brazilian president on his arrival in the country. Photo: Alan Santos/PR Bolsonaro receives greetings from minister Omar bin Sultan Al Olama Photo: Alan Santos/PR

Spots of tension

In the Northeast, PL leaders in Alagoas and Piauí defend maintaining alliances in 2022 with governors opposing Bolsonaro. Added to São Paulo, these three states are considered the main obstacles that led to the postponement of membership. In Ceará, there is a division in the directory: on one side are the Pocketnarista couple Dr. Jaziel and Dr. Silvana and, on the other, the mayor of Eusébio, Acilon Gonçalves, longtime ally of senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE ) and linked to the governor, Camilo Santana (PT).

According to leaders, there are also deadlocks in Roraima, where the PL is headed by federal deputy Edio Lopes, close to former senator Romero Jucá (MDB). In Pernambuco, the president plans to release the minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, to the government or the Senate. The Pernambuco directory, however, already has an agreement with the PSDB.

In Alagoas, the party is headed by former minister and former deputy Maurício Quintella Lessa, current state secretary for Infrastructure in the government of Renan Calheiros Filho (MDB), a disaffected by Bolsonaro. On social media, Quintella has been critical of the government. Sought by GLOBO, he did not return.

In the South, on the other hand, PL leaders are already preparing majority candidacies in the wake of Bolsonaro. The party’s directorate in Rio Grande do Sul intends to affiliate the Minister of Labor, Onyx Lorenzoni (DEM), and launch him into the government. Despite the fact that the PL is part of the base and holds positions in the government of Eduardo Leite (PSDB), who disputes the presidential elections of his party, federal deputy Giovani Cherini (RS), who commands the party in the state, believes that there is no impediment in receive the president.

— It is really difficult for the president to be in the PL, having people campaigning for the PT in the states. Here we already have a conversation well under way to launch minister Onyx, even before the affiliation of Bolsonaro – affirms Cherini. (Gustavo Schmitt collaborated)