Netflix launches website to promote the ‘Top 10’ global movies and series

With 213 million subscribers and the world’s leader in streaming, Netflix will now make it easy to see what they’re watching.

The platform launched, this Tuesday (16), the “Top 10 on Netflix“, a new website that will show weekly global numbers of all its popular content. The streaming service already has a Top 10 list, but the new site provides significant extra data.

The “Top 10 on Netflix” will rank series and movies based on hours viewed Monday through Sunday for the previous week. This is big news about sharing audience data.

Previously, the company sporadically announced the numbers simply by adding up how many accounts they watched for at least two minutes of a movie or series.

Last month, the company announced in its earnings report that it would move away from the two-minute metric.

The new site will track both original Netflix content, including hits like “Squid’s Game” and “Bridgerton,” and licensed content like “Seinfeld.”

The change is notable because, until recently, Netflix mostly kept its audience numbers secret. And even if the “Top 10 on Netflix” data isn’t verified by an outside source, sharing the additional information is a step in the right direction for the company.

As the king of streaming, Netflix’s moves could have a major impact on the broader market. Data streaming is generally still kept close to the vest, so it’s possible that more transparency from Netflix could encourage other services to share more visualization data as well.

Plus, with a public scoreboard for Netflix’s offerings, it’s easier to see what a winning content strategy looks like for the company. Letting consumers know what’s popular could also benefit the business, leading to greater engagement with the service.

According to Pablo Perez de Rosso, vice president of content strategy at Netflix, the initiative is “an important step for Netflix, for the creators we work with and for our members.” He further claims that figuring out how to “measure streaming success is difficult.”

“Traditional measures like box office or audience share, designed to help advertisers understand linear TV success, are not relevant to most streamers, including Netflix,” he commented.

For the company, engagement measured by hours viewed is a strong indicator of a title’s popularity as well as overall member satisfaction, “which is important for retention in subscription services,” said Perez de Rosso.

“People want to understand what success means in the streaming world, and these lists offer the clearest answer to that question in our industry.”

The “Top 10 on Netflix” may also silence some of the company’s critics, who have complained for years about how the streaming giant presented its viewership data.