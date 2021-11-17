Netflix to launch weekly lists with the 10 most viewed titles

Pioneer of streaming, the Netflix released today (16) a new way to discriminate the audience of its original and acquired content. On the Top 10 website, the platform will launch a weekly ranking with the 10 largest audiences in its catalog for both cinema and television.

According to the website, every Tuesday will be published four global lists of the 10 largest audiences for movies and TV:

English movies;

TV in English;

Films not spoken in English;

TV not spoken in English.

These lists will rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours users watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week around the world.

According to the platform, each season of a series and films will be considered individually. For example, it is possible that seasons 2 and 3 of Stranger Things are simultaneously in the top 10. The site will also show the total number of weeks that a title spent in the list of most watched productions.

All weekly listings and Top 10 weeks on the site started counting as of June 28, 2021. Weekly reports are rounded up to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in Internet connectivity around the world.