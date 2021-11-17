Netherlands beats Norway and guarantees direct spot for the Cup

The Netherlands took the last direct berth in the European qualifiers and are guaranteed at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. The qualification came in a 2-0 victory against Norway in Rotterdam. The goals of the match were scored by Bergwijn and Memphis Depay, which little reflected the scenario of the match. For almost 80 minutes, a very melancholy game prevailed by the hosts and also by Norway, who started the match depending only on their own strength to dispute at least the repechage.

As a result, the Netherlands took first place in Group G, with 23 points, and took a direct seat to the Cup. In the other decisive game of the group, Turkey turned against Montenegro (2-1) and got the second place that gives the right to dispute the play-off. Norway, who started the round fighting for the repechage, finished third and no longer has a chance of playing in next year’s Worlds.

Depay scores in 75th game

Top scorer in the qualifiers, now with 12 goals in 10 games, Memphis made his 75th international game. On the field, the Barça ace was very active, but he was indebted, as well as the entire team. But in stoppage time, he helped pull the counterattack, received it from Bergwijn and equaled Harry Kane in the tournament’s artillery.

Netherlands has the ball, but creates little and takes little danger

Although they did not have a guaranteed classification for the Cup, the Netherlands had the reins of the match at all times. Remaining with the ball a lot, but creating little, the selection made clear its proposal to slow down the match, keep at least the draw and take the direct spot on goal difference, much higher compared to Turkey and Norway.

As expected, Norway misses Haaland a lot

Against Latvia, Norway shot 25 times, but only five went into goal and none ended up in the net. Poverty in submissions was clear once again against the Netherlands. Without Haaland, injured, the team didn’t even finish in the first half. Ödegaard was the main reference in the team, which only reached the attack in the final stage, but continued to do little to win the game and go to the Cup.

Netherlands kills game in final ten minutes

Aware that Turkey’s game would affect their fate in the qualifiers, Norway’s national team delayed their return from the locker room. It turns out that Turkey turned against Montenegro, but even so, remained with a posture of “whatever” on the part of Norway, which was already in third place at that time. On the other hand, the Netherlands also contributed a lot to a warm-to-cold endgame. Only in the last ten minutes, the little effort he made resulted in a goal by Bergwijn, who received from Danjuma at the edge of the area and shot into the goal. In stoppage time, Memphis pulled the counterattack and got it back from Bergwijn to leave his and close the account: 2-0, final score.

Van Gaal followed from the stands

Because of an accident he had while getting off a bicycle, coach Louis van Gaal was unable to command the Netherlands and watched the game from the stands. Assistant Danny Blind was responsible for staying at the edge of the lawn.

empty bleachers

Due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, the match was held without a public at Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam.