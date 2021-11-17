Neto detonates Neymar for undermining the national team and enjoying the ballad: “Is this the player who represents Brazil?”

Credit: Editing – Photos: Bandeirantes/Reproduction – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Already guaranteed in the World Cup in Qatar, Brazil enters action this Tuesday (16), at 20:30, to face Argentina, in a confrontation in the 14th round of the Qualifiers. For the clash, forward Neymar will be absent due to muscle pain. On the program “Os Donos da Bola” this afternoon, former player Neto shot the 10 shirt of the national team, as he was caught at a party in São Paulo over the weekend, before re-presenting himself and having the problem identified. .

“Neymar has pain in the adductor. Pain in the adductor, you can play. Muscle pain, you can play. [Problema] in the metatarsal, you can play. Just put it together with adhesive tape. I’ve already broken it and it’s playable”, Neto began, shooting in the sequence.

“Neymar was released after the game against Colombia, in which he forced him to be expelled. He cursed in the referee’s face, fought with Cuadrado, fought with everyone. He wasn’t expelled, he got yellow. But he forced the expulsion. You can see why I’ve already done this”, said the former player.

Still in his commentary, Neto highlighted that Neymar could do whatever he wanted during the break, but said he did not understand why the athlete danced after the victory over Colombia if he had a muscle problem.

“Is this the player that represents Brazil? That in the game against Argentina has a pain in the adductor? Adductor is here, look [aponta e gesticula]. I don’t know if the adductor pain is due to a lot of repetition or if it really hurt in the game against Colombia. (…) So, he plays, he comes from Paris, he plays his worst game against Colombia, at Corinthians stadium. Then, be a cowboy. Just what he danced after the game when he picks up a cowboy hat is an amazing thing. Those with adductor pain, muscle pain, don’t dance like that”, added Neto, also making a comparison between the Brazilian striker and Messi, who made an effort to ensure his presence in the derby against Brazil.

