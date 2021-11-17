New Brazilian unicorn: fintech takes smart little machines, blockchain and cryptocurrencies to retail

InfinitePay Machine (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Brazil has yet another unicorn in the financial services area. The billionaire fintech at the time is CloudWalk, which competes with companies like Cielo, GetNet, PagSeguro, Rede and Stone in the payments market. For the startup, the future of this sector will come from technologies such as digital transactions, blockchain, cloud computing and stablecoins (cryptocurrencies paired with some asset to control its volatility).

CloudWalk achieved a market valuation of US$ 2.15 billion with a new round of investments, announced this Wednesday (17th). To be a unicorn, a startup must have a valuation of $1 billion or more. CloudWalk did a $150 million (about R$825 million) series C round led by the fund. private equity Coatue, who has already invested in businesses like Impossible Foods, Snap and Uber. Other funds that participated in the round were A-Star, DST Global, Plug and Play Ventures, The Hive Brazil and Valor Capital Group.

O From Zero To Top, entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoney, talked to Luis Silva. CloudWalk co-founder talked about fintech payments creation, its business model and the next steps after obtaining the billion dollar market valuation.

From small machines to cryptocurrencies

CloudWalk was co-founded by Luis Silva in 2013. But this was not the serial entrepreneur’s first business. After working as a developer, Silva has built businesses in industries such as bitcoin, mobile payments, and software for healthcare and scientific experiments.

The objective with CloudWalk was to take advantage of the competition that was being created in the machine market, after the end of the duopoly between the Cielo and Rede brands.

“The idea was to create a complete solution to process payments and make small and medium businesses attract more customers and receive their money cheaper and faster. We started with small machines, but from the beginning we thought about going into online payments”, says Silva.

The development of technology and obtaining operating licenses meant that CloudWalk only really started operating in 2019. The entrepreneur’s experience in other businesses, including a time in Silicon Valley (United States), meant that some technologies were incorporated into fintech’s little machine, called InfinitePay.

The equipment itself turned commodity: the features inside it gained prominence. All payment authorization servers operate by cloud computing. CloudWalk has also created its own artificial intelligence to recognize transaction patterns and thus prevent fraud. Also, the coming and going of money is registered in the blockchain, a kind of digital book to record transactions in a decentralized and secure way.

Fintech claims that it manages to have attractive rates because of these technologies. Process automation by artificial intelligence and blockchain and storing transactions in cloud systems would reduce labor costs for processes such as risk analysis, compliance or accounting. According to CloudWalk, its transaction fraud rate would be 0.08%, a tenth of the market average.

CloudWalk seeks to monetize itself more for per transaction fees than for prepayment of receivables fees. The rate for debit card payments ranges from 1.44% to 2.44%. With a credit card in sight, it is between 2.89% and 4.08%. These rates are at a level similar to that of competitors.

The situation changes in the anticipation of receivables. In a simulation made on the InfinitePay website for a sale of R$1,000 per machine, the charge is 7.43% for receiving the money in one business day. According to this same simulation, the rate would be 19.37% on GetNet Receive Já; 21.1% in SumUp; 22.59% in PagSeguro; 23.19% in MercadoPago; and 41.47% at Cielo.

To further reduce fees, CloudWalk launched Brazilian Digital Real (BRLC), a stablecoin based on the Brazilian real. The merchant who chooses to receive the cryptocurrency has its transaction made in seconds and without any fee. Your customers can also pay with cryptocurrency by receiving a cashback that is why. These transactions are made via digital payment links.

Every month, CloudWalk will distribute BRL 1 million per month in stablecoins BRLC for consumers who pay for the InfinitePay app. Today, there are 300,000 digital wallets open in the app.

The idea is that the consumer will then be able to exchange the BRLCs for other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, and others stablecoins, such as USDC (backed by the US dollar). He can now buy other products within InfinitePay and transfer the stablecoins for other users.

Despite these innovations, the machines represent more than 90% of fintech’s transaction processing. “But digital payments and stablecoins are growing at high rates”, says Silva, without specifying percentages.

CloudWalk currently serves 150 thousand stores in 4.3 thousand Brazilian cities. fintech processes $2.4 billion in transactions annually (twelve times the transactions performed in October 2021) and grows 40% every quarter.

The next steps as a unicorn

CloudWalk has already received $6 million in its series A and $190 million in its series B. The new $150 million will be used for hires and for geographic expansion. In 2022, CloudWalk will focus on the Brazilian market. In 2023, it will arrive in the United States. In 2024, it will also go to Europe.

The $2.15 billion market valuation makes CloudWalk considered more valuable than Cielo (BRL 6.241 billion, or $1.135 billion) and GetNet ($758 million). The company is still after the market cap PagSeguro (US$ 11.68 billion) and Stone (US$ 9.76 billion), however.

Silva has ambitious plans. Over the next two years, the goal is to reach 22% in credit and debit market share. It would be the equivalent of about BRL 400 billion in transactions: in 2020 alone, prepaid, debit and credit cards moved BRL 2 trillion in the country, according to ABECS (Brazilian Association of Credit Card Companies and Services).

Over the next five to ten years, bring CloudWalk to a $100 billion market valuation. The bet for this climb of valuation it’s in digital payments, including cryptocurrencies – but it’s the little machines with a bath of technology that continue to guarantee billing for the time being.

