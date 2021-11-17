New function on WhatsApp that anyone with an ex has been waiting for years arrives

Known for advancing resources, WABetaInfo published that a new function arrives in WhatsApp that anyone with an ex has been waiting for years

It is the possibility of finally blocking the “last seen” time information of some specific contacts in the application.

That’s because until then it was only possible to choose between three settings to define who may and may not know the last time you were online: “everyone”, “nobody” or “my contacts”.

And the new feature brings the possibility of the “My contacts, except…” section in the privacy settings, allowing users to point out who wants to hide the information.

According to WABetaInfo, the version has arrived for some WhatsApp Beta testers with the Android 2.21.33.14 update.

A detail worth mentioning is that disabling the last view for some specific contacts is done, you also won’t be able to see what time they were last seen in the app.

Another point is that the rule, for the time being, does not apply to the “profile photo” and “about” (profile summary) sections. But the trend is that soon it will also be tested.

In summary, this function will finally help users to reinforce privacy, especially avoiding exes who are still in contacts and who keep an eye on everything. Expectations are high.

More details

As this feature is still in its early stages, it will only be released to all users after testing, approvals and corrections to bugs.

Therefore, there is no specific date for implementation. It is known, however, that most functions that appear in WhatsApp Beta are usually released later.

Thus, we must await the official announcement. If identity verification for payments succeeds, it is possible that it could be adopted as a rule in the application. A danger for anyone who likes to deceive people!

