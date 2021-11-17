New Windows Media Player is officially announced for Windows 11

This Tuesday (16) marks the “return” of Windows Media Player in Windows 11. Microsoft introduced the media player completely redesigned, built to fit the new operating system’s new interface and bringing together, again, the options separate playback devices on the previous OS.

The new Media Player is designed to “make more enjoyable” the experience of listening to and watching multimedia content in Windows 11. The program exudes a fresh look, full of Mica features and Fluent design, and with clear legacy of the old (but not so loved) Groove Music.

New Media Player embraces the look of Windows 11, inherits Groove Music features and more (Image: Press Release/Microsoft)

As predicted in a previously leaked capture, Windows 11’s Media Player has a sober look, with a strong focus on content. From it, users can listen to music downloaded on the computer, create playlists and search local files.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Videos will also be supported by the platform, as well as the Films and TV app on Win 10 and 11. Thus, from the new Media Player, the user can browse, watch and manage local files saved in compatible formats.

High resolution images to illustrate the reproduction of well-known artists is also one of the capabilities inherited from Groove Music (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

Both files and songs are automatically pulled from memory into the Media Player library, so no extra work is needed to display them if they are saved in conventional directories. If some material is not available right away, just add a new file source in the Settings menu.

Groove’s miniplayer also marks a return in the new Media Player. Users can continue playing a song or video with this floating window. The feature works like the Picture-in-Picture: the user always sees what the program plays in a window with adjustable dimensions and equipped with basic playback buttons — fast forward, pause, rewind and close.

Mini player is always in the foreground (Image: Press Release/Microsoft)

New App Will Not Replace Original Media Player

This time, Microsoft even thought about those who don’t want new things: if the user didn’t like the new Media Player or, by preference, would like to keep the old version, he can do it without problems. The traditional version of the app will continue to be available from the Windows Optional Features section of the System Settings menu.

Before reaching the general public, the new Media Player will undergo a period of testing by members of the Windows Insider program on the Dev Channel. There is no forecast for the large-scale release of the tool.

Source: Microsoft