New York to Throw New Year’s Party in Times Square with Proof of Vaccination Required | World

New York City will have a New Year’s Eve party this year, but only people who are fully vaccinated will be able to go to the place where the event will take place, Times Square, said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday (16).
People who cannot be vaccinated due to a medical condition may have a negative Covid-19 test done within the previous 72 hours and must wear a mask. Children too young to be vaccinated can attend if accompanied by a vaccinated guardian.
According to the city, the rules were announced in mid-November so that people have time to adapt.
Times Square, site of one of the main New Year’s Eve parties in the world, is an empty photograph in New York this Friday (1) — Photo: Craig Ruttle/AP Photo
Outdoor activities are allowed for unvaccinated people in the city. The mayor said that an event like the New Year’s party, which brings many people together in one place and attracts people from all over the world, requires more attention.
See below images of the New Year’s Eve party on January 1, 2020.
In New York, Times Square New Year’s Eve drew crowds from all over the world
Party in other big cities around the world
In other big cities where there are traditional New Year’s parties there have been changes in the events. In London there will be no fireworks display. In Amsterdam the New Year’s Eve party was cancelled.
The city of Munich has also canceled year-end events.
In July, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), stated that the city should release the New Year’s Eve party and Carnival 2022 in the city.
The City Hall of Rio has plans to hold the party on 13 stages throughout the city. However, the city hall stated that the New Year’s Eve celebrations are conditioned to the epidemiological scenario of the pandemic in the city.
In Salvador, the party runs the risk of not happening for the second year in a row: Mayor Bruno Reis said that the municipality is finding it difficult to get contracts with sponsors.