‘No vaccine is 100% effective, the protocols must continue’, says doctor – Gerais

Vaccination against COVID-19 (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) This Tuesday (11/16) after the extended holiday, vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Belo Horizonte, and those contemplated for the time are health professionals over 18 years old, to take the booster dose. The applied vaccine from the manufacturer Pfizer.

The drive-thru station at the Fire Department of Minas Gerais (CBMMG) located on Rua Paraba, received this Tuesday morning (11/16) doctors who were taking the extra dose.

Medical expert Herculano Francisco Ferreira Kelles, 67, told how he feels more relaxed when taking the booster against the virus: “Studies show an advantage in taking this booster. So if they point to this advantage, and if the government has made available a vaccine that is effective and efficient, then it’s just up to us to get the vaccine, and how many doses are needed.”

Medical expert Herculano Francisco Ferreira Kelles, 67 years old, receives the third dose (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

Herculano Francisco commented that he was totally in favor of vaccination. “The evidence indicates that the vaccine is the best solution so far, as it is causing the pandemic to diminish in strength, and considerably reduce the number of deaths and contaminations.”

Importance of SUS in the pandemic



The expert doctor highlights how the SUS was and is being needed in this pandemic: “The Single Health System has shown once again that it is essential in this country. It created the greatest number of beds in the most critical moments of the pandemic, served the maximum number of infected people. Now, with vaccination, it is taking immunizers to the most unlikely places, and offering the vaccine to the entire population”, he highlights.

“Despite the government, it is very important to defend this health system”, emphasizes the professional.

The extra dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 was also taken by general practitioner Maria Regina Reis Canado, 62, who said she thought it was great to have the booster dose. “I was so happy to be able to protect myself against this virus with the vaccines. I always went on the first day of my group’s call. In the second dose, I got to queue for five hours, but I only left there vaccinated. Now, I took the third dose. dose, and I take as many as I need”, says the doctor excitedly.

General Clinic Maria Regina Reis Canado, 62, also celebrates the booster dose (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

When asked if they agree that it is necessary to maintain the safety protocols, even after the doses of the vaccine, the interviewees said they agree, and that it is premature to talk about the use of masks at this time. “Countries that removed the mandatory use of masks are regressing in the pandemic, and some have even returned to the lockdown stage, which is the complete closure of everything. I think it’s better to wait for the data and the WHO to say when it’s time to leave the masks behind”, says Herculano.

The general practitioner also believes that it is too early to abandon the protocols, “No vaccine gives 100% immunity to the organism. Therefore, it is essential that safety measures continue to be followed to keep the pandemic under control.”

“In order not to happen like in other countries that are returning to the contamination return, here in Brazil it is necessary to create a gradual release protocol, following the security levels according to the WHO data”, completes Maria Regina.

Possibility of annual vaccination



Physicians interviewed expect this vaccine to be included on the mandatory vaccination schedule. “According to scientific information, some pharmacists are preparing for this COVID vaccine to be applied together with the flu vaccine in the next few years, like the Hepatitis B and C vaccine, where you take a single dose for both viruses”, believes Herculano Francisco .

Maria Regina adds: “I think the vaccination should remain yes, and could be even every six months, because the boost was applied due to studies that showed the loss of immunity from the first two doses, after six months of application, in some age groups”.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) reinforces that health professionals will only be able to take the booster if the interval for applying the last dose has already been completed for five months.

According to the PBH, to take the doses it is necessary to take the vaccination card, CPF, proof of address in Belo Horizonte and official document with a photo.

The opening hours of the vaccination sites on working days are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points.

There are also vaccination points with night hours, which are open from Monday to Friday. Check the hours and addresses:

UFMG Campus Sade (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efignia – Opening hours from 12:00 to 20:00;

Faculdade Pitgoras: Rua dos Timbiras, 1.375 – Employees – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

UNA-BH: 1451 Aimors street – Lourdes – Opening hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

Faminas-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001 – Vila Clris – Opening hours from 8 am to 8 pm. *



