‘Not accepted’ · TV News

After losing the baby during childbirth, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will discover that she will no longer be able to get pregnant in Um Lugar ao Sol. The wife of Renato/Christian (Cauã Reymond) will be devastated when she receives the news of the doctor in the TV show at 9:00 on Globo. “I don’t accept it”, the rich girl will lament, in tears.

In the scenes that will air from this Friday’s chapter (19), Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will be rushed by Ravi (Juan Paiva) to the hospital. There, she will soon realize that there is something wrong with the pregnancy. “Prepare the delivery room. We’re going to have to take you to an emergency cesarean”, the doctor will say.

The child, however, will eventually be stillborn from an infection. “From the aspect of the uterus and the baby, there was an infection, which was not detected in this last period of pregnancy”, will explain the obstetrician to the family. The gynecologist will say that the Redentor heiress will need to undergo treatment.

Rebeca’s sister (Andréa Beltrão) will follow all the professional’s instructions. Later in Lícia Manzo’s serials, the little patricia will undergo tests to find out about her recovery and if she is ready to get pregnant again, but will receive the overwhelming news from the doctor.

“What we saw in these images is that the infection, the same one that caused the loss of the baby, unfortunately left a sequel. This whitish area… This is an inflammation that you have in the cavity of the uterus”, the gynecologist will reveal. “Yes, but we can treat it, can’t we?”, Barbara will react, not yet imagining the gravity.

“Of course, we are doing this. But the fact that it still persists indicates that it is something chronic, that we can manage to control, but not completely eliminate”, will affirm the health professional, who will add:” The problem is that, with inflammation, the uterus cannot hold the pregnancy”.

Alinne Moraes’ character will be upset: “I’m sorry, but I refuse! I don’t accept! With all the resources we have today, in the 21st century, I refuse to believe that I can’t hope.”

“Well, in Medicine we can never rule out the possibility of a miracle, but… Unfortunately, I can’t deceive you: the probability of a pregnancy is practically nil”, will evaluate the doctor.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

