‘Now you offer 200 million euros and no one accepts’

According to Florentino Pérez, the revealing teams in Europe prefer to negotiate with the rich in the Arab world than with Real Madrid today, as they know they will be able to extract more money from transfers

During an event for members of the Real Madrid, this Tuesday, the president of the team meringue, Florentine Perez, vented against the financial power of “clubs-state” as Manchester City, PSG and Newcastle, which are controlled by funds from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

According to Florentino, today the Spanish team’s coffers, which in the recent past were more than enough to form “galactic” teams at the Santiago Bernabéu, are currently unable to compete with the infinite “petrodollars” of the Middle East.

Also according to the official, the revealing teams in Europe also prefer to negotiate with rich people in the Arab world than with Real Madrid today, as they know they will be able to extract more money from transfers.

“We have to fulfill the contracts we have and we always try to bring in good players, the best ones. But you also have to have the money to pay them. Now, you offer 200 million euros and they don’t sell to you…”, he vented.

Florentino Pérez, during the Uefa Super Cup Getty Images

“The best thing now is to actually hire athletes at the end of their contract, because at the moment it’s crazy with the ‘clubs-state’, which buy all the players and don’t sell you any,” he complained.

“I fight for good management to be rewarded, not money that comes from another country. There will come a time when the 30 biggest clubs in Europe will be controlled by countries. This is not the principle of the European Community,” he continued.

“I came to Real Madrid to fight and I’ve been fighting since I arrived,” he added.

Florentino Pérez, who had previously served as Real Madrid president between 2000 and 2006, returned to power at the club in 2009 and has been in charge ever since.