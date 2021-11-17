Nubank buys another startup to launch new products

Nubank remains firm and strong in its expansion process and the creation of new products and services. This Wednesday (17), Nubank announced the purchase of Olivia, an artificial intelligence startup that seeks to help its users plan expenses and save more. The startup, founded in the United States in 2016 by Lucas Moraes and Cristiano Oliveira, has been operating in Brazil since 2019. Olivia’s proposal is to create intelligent financial services, something that has everything to do with Nubank.

Olivia has an app that helps its users spend better according to their financial habits. In addition, it also has an Open Finance platform that uses artificial intelligence to make financial recommendations and generate better customer experiences.

Nubank’s objectives with the purchase of startup Olivia

With the purchase of startup Olivia, Nubank will integrate Olivia’s platform and services to its systems. Another benefit of this acquisition will no doubt be the addition of Olivia’s strategic data science capability and skilled team of technology professionals. Thus, Nubank will continue to launch new products for its customers.

In short, purchasing Olivia will help Nubank create products and services according to the needs of its customers.

According to David Vélez, founders and CEO of Nubank: “With the talent of Olivia’s team and our scalable infrastructure, we will be able to bring to customers the very best in customized solutions for their needs.”

“Over the past ten years, the revolution in the financial industry has been to improve the customer experience; generating value with data intelligence will be the next ten. Uniting Nubank, the consolidated leader of the first revolution, and Olivia, the emerging leader of the second, was a natural path. Even with accelerated growth in the last two years and forecast to generate cash in early 2022, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to accelerate Olivia’s vision with the scale and resources of Nubank.” Lucas Moraes, co-founder of Olivia

Finally, it is worth remembering that this is already the sixth acquisition of Nubank since 2020. In 2020, Nubank bought Easynvest (which was renamed) NuInvest. Then, Cognitect and Plataformatec were purchased. This year, Nubank bought the Juntos e Spin Pay service platform, a payment solutions company for e-commerce.

For now, Nubank and Olivia will continue to act as two separate companies. In addition, this purchase still has to pass the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

