Nubank launches loan with vehicle guarantee and cashback

Nubank announced, this Tuesday (16), the launch of a loan modality with the guarantee car. The new service is the result of a partnership between fintech and Creditas. According to the companies, customers will be able to hire up to 90% of the value of their car as a loan at low interest rates.

Despite the release from today, so far only a small group of customers can apply for the loan. The promise is that little by little the modality will be released to a greater number of people.

Another promise of the brands is that the service guarantees an exclusive 1% cashback benefit. Among the requirements, you must have an account at Nubank, take out the loan within 30 days after the simulation and have no active loans or requests with Creditas.

How does the loan work?

According to Nubank, in this modality the policyholder can continue using the car normally. However, the vehicle is sold to the financial institution, that is, it cannot be sold until payment of the entire amount.

The loan can be repaid in up to 60 months and even financed vehicles can be used as collateral. In these cases, however, it is necessary that 50% of the car’s value has already been paid, and the remaining amount is added to the loan and everything becomes a single debt.

In addition, the service has other rules such as: the vehicle must be a car (it cannot be a motorcycle or truck, for example); the property cannot be more than 15 years old; only residents of the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Goiás, Espírito Santo, Bahia, Pernambuco, Federal District, Alagoas, Ceará, Mato Grosso or Rio Grande do Norte can take the loan.