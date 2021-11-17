Nubank releases paid reserves for BDRs from this Wednesday

Last week, Nubank released the NuSócios program for customers to purchase BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) for free through the platform. Starting this Wednesday (17), users can make paid reservations in other units of the asset.

Scheduled for listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 9, reservations for paid BDRs can be booked from November 17th to December 7th through Nubank applications and the NuInvest platform . On the Brazilian stock exchange, the asset will be traded under the ticker NUBR33.

Unlike the free BDR offer made to the customer last week, assets purchased as paid reserves can be traded at any time after the IPO. Pricing will only be defined after the public offering, however, according to the prospectus, the value must appear between R$ 9.35 and R$ 10.29.

According to the digital bank, NuSócios is an educational program about investments. Because of this, in the first 12 months, the institution advises people to study the market, understand the risks and opportunities and then decide what to do with their BDR. These BDRs do not need to be declared on Income Tax 2022, while paid ones must be entered.

