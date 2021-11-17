Nubank with transfer in process, what does this mean?

Pix, the Central Bank’s instant transfer modality, has undoubtedly won over Brazilians. However, some Nubank customers came across the message “Pix in processing”, and even after the amount was debited from the account, it did not immediately fall to the destination account.

To reassure its customers, fintech said that “like any system, the pix may be subject to some type of momentary instability. While this is not common, access difficulty can be an instability in your financial institution’s app.”

Nubank completed this in the following way: the ideal, in this case, is to restart the application, turn the internet connection off and on again or wait a few moments, they can solve it.

However, if after the instability the amount is not credited to the destination account, it is necessary that the customer contact the financial institution as soon as possible.

Problem of transfer via Pix in process occurs in other institutions too

It is worth remembering that this type of situation does not only occur at Nubank. Therefore, some institutions are setting a maximum deadline for completing the transaction, in order to avoid problems with users.

On rare occasions, the transaction may remain under review in order to avoid possible fraud. Therefore, the action can be under security check for a period of 30 to 60 minutes, but the transfer can be completed at any time.

However, it is important to remind users that Pix transactions usually take 10 seconds, and can be carried out 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, with a limit of R$1,000 for transfers made at night, from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am.

