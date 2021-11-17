Numbness in limbs is a warning sign: don’t ignore it







Numbness is a warning signal sent by the brain, signaling that something is wrong. Photo: Uncomplicated / Reproduction

At one time in life, everyone has had the numbness in arms or legs after a long period in the same position. According to orthopedist Renato Raad, this symptom is called paresthesia, and is characterized by the sensation of numbness or tingling in some part of the body, and can affect limbs such as arms, legs, feet and hands.

“Generally, paresthesia happens due to lack of circulation in the innervation of the nerves of the extremities. If eventually the person adopts an inadequate posture when sitting, for example, compressing the leg, and does not realize this, when standing up, the leg will fail and there is a possibility of falling”, says the specialist.

When compression comes from inadequate posture, numbness is a warning signal sent by the brain., signaling that something is wrong.

“If a person has the habit of sitting or lying down for a long time, it is essential that they find comfortable positions, making use of pillows or quilts, protecting the extremities, in addition to avoiding staying in the same position for a long time. When getting up, it is important that you do not do this quickly, as in the case of leg numbness, for example, this can lead to a fall that causes fractures that require surgical treatment”, warns Dr. Raad.

The treatment to avoid numbness is simple and consists of adopt correct postures. “Normally, the circulation of the innervation of the limbs returns to normal when we acquire an adequate posture, however, if the symptom persists, it is advisable that a doctor be consulted, as this numbness can be a sign of a more serious problem. We may be facing a chronic pathology”, emphasizes the doctor

Sometimes, compressions are caused by chronic injuries, such as diabetes. “Diabetes causes chronic vascular insufficiency in the lower limbs, causing a deficiency in the irrigation of these nerves, which generates a symptom of continuous paresthesia, so it is important to be aware of the frequency of numbness, especially in the legs and feet”, highlights the Dr. Raad.

Another situation that deserves attention is the herniated discs in the cervical or lumbar spine. “Hernias compromise the nerves of the upper and/or lower limbs, leading to situations of continuous numbness, tingling and paresthesia, causing chronic vascular insufficiency or nerve compression at the level of the spine”, concludes the specialist.